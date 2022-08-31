Another day, another addition to our ridiculous rentals series. This time it’s a Vancouver basement suite in Arbutus that doesn’t want tenants cooking.

The craigslist listing is for a fairly sizeable 900 sq ft two-bedroom basement suite, available September 1. The suite is currently available for $2,900, but the landlord is asking for an additional $300 for utilities which include hydro, cable, gas, alarm, water, and sewer, but no internet service.

Like some other rentals we’ve spotted in Vancouver, the most egregious aspect of this particular suite is the fact that it does not include a stove, cooktop, or any sort of element for cooking. In fact, the listing actively discourages potential tenants from cooking at all.

The listing states that the “appliances permitted” include:

Fridge

Microwave

Toaster oven

Here’s a screenshot of the post in case it gets removed or flagged for removal:

Pictures suggest that the microwave, fridge, and toaster oven that are permitted aren’t even included, and fridges aren’t cheap.

It goes on to say that the suite is “ideal for a person who doesn’t cook a lot,” before adding “no heavy cooking (no deep-frying, no cooking of food with strong odours).”

Vancouver renters are used to getting a raw deal regarding rental prices and the lack of supply across the city; many rentals dissuade tenants from cooking. Still, it only complicates matters when tenants are forced to sacrifice their needs or desires for $3,200, no less.

Outside the ill-equipped kitchen, the basement suite features one bathroom and two bedrooms, a semi-private patio, maple cabinets, and a keyless entry system.

The kitchen area also seems to be the primary living quarters.

Just yesterday, we shared another listing which was also located in Arbutus, that actively discouraged cooking. That Craigslist listing was flagged for removal shortly after our story was published.

Unless you pride yourself on being a microwave or toaster oven chef, your best bet is to look elsewhere.