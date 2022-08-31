Real EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

Ridiculous rentals: $2,900 for a Vancouver basement that discourages cooking (PHOTOS)

Aug 31 2022, 8:39 pm
Tiny sink included (Vancouver Craigslist)

Another day, another addition to our ridiculous rentals series. This time it’s a Vancouver basement suite in Arbutus that doesn’t want tenants cooking.

The craigslist listing is for a fairly sizeable 900 sq ft two-bedroom basement suite, available September 1. The suite is currently available for $2,900, but the landlord is asking for an additional $300 for utilities which include hydro, cable, gas, alarm, water, and sewer, but no internet service.

Like some other rentals we’ve spotted in Vancouver, the most egregious aspect of this particular suite is the fact that it does not include a stove, cooktop, or any sort of element for cooking. In fact, the listing actively discourages potential tenants from cooking at all.

The listing states that the “appliances permitted” include:

  • Fridge
  • Microwave
  • Toaster oven

Here’s a screenshot of the post in case it gets removed or flagged for removal:

Vancouver Craigslist

Pictures suggest that the microwave, fridge, and toaster oven that are permitted aren’t even included, and fridges aren’t cheap.

Vancouver Craigslist

It goes on to say that the suite is “ideal for a person who doesn’t cook a lot,” before adding “no heavy cooking (no deep-frying, no cooking of food with strong odours).”

Vancouver Craigslist

Vancouver renters are used to getting a raw deal regarding rental prices and the lack of supply across the city; many rentals dissuade tenants from cooking. Still, it only complicates matters when tenants are forced to sacrifice their needs or desires for $3,200, no less.

Vancouver Craigslist

Outside the ill-equipped kitchen, the basement suite features one bathroom and two bedrooms, a semi-private patio, maple cabinets, and a keyless entry system.

Vancouver Craigslist

The kitchen area also seems to be the primary living quarters.

Vancouver Craigslist

Just yesterday, we shared another listing which was also located in Arbutus, that actively discouraged cooking. That Craigslist listing was flagged for removal shortly after our story was published.

Unless you pride yourself on being a microwave or toaster oven chef, your best bet is to look elsewhere.

