Ridiculous rentals: $2,100 gets you a sink and toaster oven in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Finding rentals in Vancouver that are lacking in features that some would consider essential is pretty common.

We found another ridiculous Craigslist listing located near UBC for $2,100, and the amenities being offered aren’t ideal for the price, though it could truly be all someone needs.

The listing was shared by TikTok user @artisianghost, who also laughed at what the landlord was offering. The listing has been up for 29 days.

It’s not all bad at this Arbutus basement suite.

For starters, there are two bedrooms being offered, meaning you could split the hefty rental cost of $2,100 between yourself and a roommate. There’s only one bathroom, though. The suite also features an open floor plan and tile flooring, and the lister suggests the unit is gorgeous. The unit is furnished, has in-suite laundry and is being offered on a month-to-month basis.

That’s sort of where the good news ends.

The tenant is also responsible for BC Hydro, cable, internet and gas, which could easily add another $200 to $300 to the total asking price.

Interestingly, it seems that $100 has been knocked off the asking price since @artisianghost shared her video, which showed the listing was asking for $2,200 per month.

Under features, the listing states that there are 700 sq ft of space and that the unit “has no cooktop.”

What you do get includes a fridge, a microwave, and a mini toaster oven. However, under the rental terms, the listing states that it’s looking for tenants “who cook occasionally.” So the landlord likely wouldn’t be too pleased if the tenant decided to bring in a hot plate.

Curiously, the pictures make it look like there may have once been a stove or something like it in an empty space next to the counter.

The bedrooms seem decent enough and there looks to be a nice backyard, but the listing doesn’t state anything about it being shared with the tenant.

This basement suite seems like it could be a great fit for a low-maintenance university student. Do you think the lack of a stovetop is a deal breaker and that this unit is worth the price it’s being offered at? Let us know in the comments.