Heli-hiking to otherworldly BC mountains named top world travel adventure

A jaw-dropping experience where hikers helicopter into BC’s otherwise-inaccessible mountain terrain has been touted as one of the world’s best travel adventures.

Magazine Condé Nast Traveller named heli-hiking tours by CMH Heli + Skiing among its 28 adventures of a lifetime so good they’re worth travelling for.

“Come summer, the company’s guides take guests on multi-day hiking trips to terrain otherwise inaccessible, along ridgelines, through alpine meadows, and to stunning viewpoints,” the magazine says.

The best part? The trips come with serious post-hike luxuries.

“While these high-altitude adventures are not for the faint at heart, the accommodations are quite comfortable, with log-hewn lodges complete with full-service restaurants, spa treatments, and a rooftop hot tub to relax in before another day on the trail.”

According to CMH’s website, these multi-day summer hiking trips typically happen at remote locations in the Canadian Rockies. Lodge options include Bobbie Burns, south of Golden, BC, or in the Cariboos. Three and four-day trips this year range in price from $4,300 to $5,800.