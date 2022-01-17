There’s always something to see and do in Vancouver, whether you grew up here or are brand new to the city.

From the rugged natural beauty the West Coast has to offer, to the plethora of attractions and places to dine, how could anyone ever get bored?

But if you’re searching for something to do, these quintessential Vancouver spots will turn you into a tourist for a day.

Touristy things to do in Vancouver

Go for a bike ride along the Stanley Park Seawall

There’s no better way to become a Vancouverite than by going on a bike ride along the scenic Stanley Park Seawall.

Stanley Park offers incredible views of the North Shore, Burrard Inlet and English Bay. Make sure to take a break at one of the many beaches in the area to really appreciate all the beauty.

Visit the Vancouver Aquarium

The beloved tourist attraction is a must for anyone visiting the city, or who hasn’t been in awhile.

It’s home to a variety of marine life, including fish, sharks, seals, otters and even penguins. The Vancouver Aquarium also has an Amazon gallery, where you’ll spot some exotic birds and a sloth.

Grab a scoop or two at Rain or Shine

Nothing can brighten up a grey Raincouver day quite like this ice cream shop. Rain or Shine is one of the best spots in the city to grab a scoop (or even a pint) of your favourite flavour.

Try their salted caramel, honey lavender, London fog, or one of their seasonal offerings. They’re easy to find, with three locations across the city, including in Kits, on Cambie and at UBC.

Hop on an Aquabus over to Granville Island

Catch an Aquabus over to the bustling Granville Island in true tourist fashion. There’s lots of cool things to see and do here.

But the top thing to do is definitely perusing the iconic Granville Island Public Market. It features several artisanal vendors, where you’ll find everything you need from fresh produce and deli meats to decadent desserts and other baked goods.

Go for a scenic “ride” at FlyOver Canada

Discover this fun tourist attraction right in the heart of the downtown core at Canada Place. FlyOver Canada uses state-of-the-art technology to give visitors the feeling of flight.

Guests will hang suspended with their feet dangling in front of a large spherical screen. The film will then sweep them away on a magical eight minute journey across Canada, complete with special effects.

Make a visit to Science World

Explore a series of interactive exhibits and displays at one of Vancouver’s oldest tourist attractions, Science World.

It boasts a variety of art displays, puzzles, illusions, galleries and even a hands-on tinkering space that offers fun for all ages.

Discover books both new and old at the Vancouver Public Library

If you’re an avid reader or looking to get into it a bit more, this is definitely the place to go. The library has a vast selection of books to suit any interest.

Plus, it also has a beautiful rooftop garden and patio that offers views of the city you just won’t be able to find anywhere else.

Enjoy a meal with a view at Queen Elizabeth Park

End the day on a high note by enjoying a meal at Seasons In The Park, nestled in one of the most lush parks Vancouver has to offer.

Queen Elizabeth Park is the highest point in the city and therefore, offers the most spectacular views. The 52-hectare park is also home to the Bloedel Conservatory, which is another popular spot for both tourists and locals to visit.