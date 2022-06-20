Vancouver could see heat dome-like weather within the next week

Your days of complaining about how the weather in Vancouver sucks are numbered.

According to the latest forecast from The Weather Network, things are going to be heating up in Vancouver — and quickly.

The Weather Network is predicting that the temperature could feel hotter than 30˚C by this upcoming weekend.

While the next few days are forecast to be much the same as it has been since early May, beginning on Friday, June 24, the temperature will be hotter than it has been all year, with an expected high of 24˚C.

The temperature ramps up significantly on Saturday and Sunday, when things could feel as hot as 33˚C.

However, as you’ve likely experienced if you’ve ever compared forecasts with different weather agencies, Environment Canada’s current forecast suggests it will indeed be warmer than it has been, but not quite as warm as what The Weather Network is predicting.

Environment Canada’s current forecast suggests Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will see Vancouver reach temperatures of 22˚C, 23˚C, and 24˚C respectively.

Still a lot warmer than it has been in recent weeks, but not quite as extreme as the weather we saw around this time last year.

The deadly heat dome around the region was blamed for hundreds of deaths and the extreme heat led to numerous temperature records being broken leading to wildfires that completely decimated some BC towns.