Vancouver Park Board says Kits Pool will likely reopen this summer

After being damaged during a winter storm, the Vancouver Park Board now says the Kits Pool could be open in August.

But that opening is based on “cooperative weather.”

Earlier this year, it was announced Kits Pool would not reopen in time for the May long weekend, due to damages sustained during the King-tide storm on January 7, 2022.

However, following an extensive assessment, the Vancouver Park Board now confirms there was no damage to the structural integrity of the pool.

Staff will still need to make some minor repairs, like refilling cracks on the concrete surface, before it’s ready to be filled with water. And for that to happen and for the sealant to cure, the weather needs to be consistently dry for one week.

“If all goes to plan, Kits Pool will reopen from Saturday, July 30 to Monday, September 5, and long-term assessments and repairs will be undertaken in the off-season,” reads a statement from the Park Board.

“These more in-depth repairs will be to rejuvenate the pool’s structure back to what it was before the storm and could include more extensive maintenance for the deeper cracks that went through the entire thickness of the pool, which will be chipped out for the addition of new rebar.”