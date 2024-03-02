More than 20 FREE and cheap things to do in Metro Vancouver this March

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Check out these 25 fun events in Vancouver in March that won’t break the bank, like Gender Equity in Media Festival, Cherry Blossom Festival, and more.

What: Vancouver’s favourite Japanese market is back again for a huge winter celebration, and it’s gearing up to be an exciting weekend of activities.

The Kawaii Japan Market is taking place from Friday, March 1 to Sunday, March 3, at Robson Square in Downtown Vancouver. This iteration of the festival will highlight “kawaii” pop culture and food vendors and will include free live entertainment and photo ops.

When: March 1 to 3, 2024

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: UBC Robson Square (Classroom Level) — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices starting from $4 to $5; early bird tickets are also available, purchase online

What: From March 2 until International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8, you can sign up for a ton of incredible fitness classes by donation at Workout For Women’s Day. It’s a chance to sample classes from some of the city’s best trainers and studios. From bounce cardio and pilates to krav maga and a dance fit, there are classes for everyone available both online and in-studio.

When: March 2 to 8, 2024

Time: Check the schedule for class times

Where: Various locations in Vancouver

Tickets: Classes by donation

What: The 17th Annual Coastal Dance Festival brings Indigenous artists from across the country and around the world together to celebrate and showcase Indigenous dance. Highlights include artist-sharing events, festival stage performances, and more.

When: March 1 to 3, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Cost: Various prices with a number of events by donation, purchase online

What: Gender Equity in Media Society Vancouver presents its 19th annual festival from March 5 to 9 at VIFF Centre. It’s your chance to catch rising film stars and support women and gender-diverse filmmakers onscreen. There will also be a virtual festival from March 12 to 26.

There are 37 films from 14 countries in this year’s programming, including world premieres, features, shorts and more. GEM Fest will also include receptions and panels for fans to check out.

When: March 5 to 9, 2024 (in-person), March 12 to 26, 2024 (virtual)

Time: Various times

Where: VIFF Centre — 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver; virtual

Cost: Sliding scale starting from $10 to $20; festival passes also available; purchase online

What: YWCA Health + Fitness Centre is celebrating International Women’s Day by opening its doors to the community for complimentary workouts. Take a dip in the pool, work out in the weight rooms, or discover the many offerings in the fitness studios.

Group fitness classes must be booked in advance with Member Services by calling 604-895-5777. Guests must also be 15 years of age or older and present valid photo ID during a visit.

When: March 8, 2024

Time: 5:45 am to 9:30 pm

Where: YWCA Health + Fitness Centre – 535 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Collective Markets invite you to a special pop-up market celebrating and supporting women. HER Market showcases women-owned small businesses, with drinks being served, live music, and more.

All door proceeds from the market will be matched and donated to The BeaYOUtiful Foundation.

When: March 8, 2024

Time: 4 to 9 pm

Where: 3012 Murray Street, Port Moody

Cost: $5 at the door

What: Pacific Arts Market, a woman-owned and operated small business, is hosting an International Women’s Day Art Fair. Discover unique creations and artworks by a number of female artists and entrepreneurs, including paintings, jewellery, sculptures, and more.

When: March 9, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Pacific Arts Market — 1448 West Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: Free though donations are appreciated; purchase online

What: Canada’s one and only vegan night market is returning to East Vancouver next month for its first event of 2024, and there are lots for foodies and shoppers to discover.

The Vegan Night Market, hosted by Peaces, is happening on Thursday, March 7, at the Waldorf Hotel. The plant-based food-fuelled party invites guests to enjoy a drink while they shop from local plant-based businesses. There will be a bunch of brands to explore both inside and outside the hotel.

When: March 7, 2024

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel – 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Minimum donation of $4 or canned goods, clothing, or pet food

What: Bring the whole family to VIFF Centre and enjoy an exciting variety of films that everyone will love. The lineup for VIFF’s spring break programming includes Beyond Ghibli, a new eight-part film series celebrating some of the best anime to recently come out of Japan, nature documentaries The Great Bear Rainforest and Secrets of the Sea, and heartwarming coming-of-age comedy Uproar.

You’ll also get to enjoy these fan-favourite movies for less. Youth tickets for ages 18 and under are just $8, with adult tickets for ages 19 and over at $15. There are also discounts available for students, seniors and VIFF+ members.

When: Various dates starting on March 18, 2024

Time: Various screening times

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $8 for ages 18 and under, $15 for ages 19 and up. Discounts for students, seniors and VIFF+ members; purchase online

What: The 20th annual CelticFest Vancouver includes a free, all-ages outdoor public festival in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Some of the entertainment lined up for CelticFest 2024 includes Irish pop group Chasing Abbey, singer-songwriter Paul Caldwell, and the O’Brien School of Irish Dance.

The Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir, storyteller Jess Murray, and children’s ensemble the Showstoppers will also be seen onstage at this year’s festival.

When: March 16, 2024

Time: 10 am to 9 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery

Cost: Free

What: Carey Newman’s The Witness Blanket is a one-of-a-kind art piece made up of over 800 items from sites and Survivors of residential schools across the Lower Mainland, BC, and Canada.

The limited-time exhibition at West Vancouver Memorial Library also includes a lineup of free events including tech talks, concerts, an evening with the artist Carey Newman, and more. Find out more information online.

When: Now until March 10, 2024

Time: 10 am to 8 pm (Monday to Thursday), 10 am to 6 pm (Friday to Sunday)

Where: West Vancouver Memorial Library — 1950 Marine Drive, West

Vancouver

Cost: Free, though registration is required for events

Wonderheads – The Wilds What: The Wilds is an award-winning, wordless show by WONDERHEADS filled with signature mask work, magical puppets and stirring music. The audience will adventure along with Wendell, who must head into a mysterious forest to bring his wife Tilda and their beloved tree back home safely.

When: March 17, 2024

Time: 2 pm

Where: James Cowan Theatre — 6450 Deer Lake Ave. Burnaby

Cost: $10-$20; purchase tickets online

What: The Swiftie Market, presented by Gourment Markets and inspired by Taylor Swift, is happening at the Fort Langley Golf Club on Saturday, March 9.

Put on your favourite cardigan and get ready to shop curated vendors at the free event. There will be several surprises and treats for fans, plus attendees will have the chance to win a ticket to one of Swift’s Vancouver concerts in December.

When: March 9, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Fort Langley Golf Club – 9782 McKinnon Crescent, Fort Langley

Tickets: Free, register online

What: Dani Gal’s Historical Records is an epic that began in 2005 and is made up of over 700 commercially issued vinyl LPs. The Polygon Gallery is hosting Part 1, 2005-2018 from the Collection of Migros Museum in Zürich in its ground floor gallery throughout the spring and into summer. It is Gal’s first solo exhibition in Canada.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until July 14, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 9 pm on Thursdays)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: Richmond Art Gallery presents celebrated Chinese artist Shen Xin’s debut exhibition in Canada. The exhibit is highlighted by Xin’s experimental new work, but this is the language we met in. It is accompanied by four small paintings by the La Salle College of the Arts and Slade School of Fine Art graduate.

When: Now until March 30, 2024

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Friday), 12 to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Richmond Cultural Centre — 7700 Minoru Gate, Richmond

Cost: By donation

What: Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festivals, one of the city’s most beautiful and beloved yearly events, is happening from March 29 to April 25.

VCBF is a celebration of the city’s gorgeous pink cherry trees, with live public events happening across the city. The festival kicks off with Blossoms After Dark from March 29 to 31, a stunning evening experience where you get to explore illuminated cherry blossoms.

VCBF’s signature event, The Big Picnic at David Lam, returns on March 30 to honour the park’s namesake and his donation of the 100 Akebono cherry trees that grow there.

When: March 29 to April 25, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations around Metro Vancouver

What: Brazilian Market comes to The Beaumont Studios for an afternoon of shopping, conversations, and connections while supporting local businesses. Discover over a dozen Brazilian businesswomen with local products and services, and take a picture in the on-site photo booth. Partial ticket proceeds will go to support the Ending Violence Association of BC.

When: March 23, 2024

Time: 12 to 4 pm

Where: The Beaumont Studios — 316 West 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $10 plus fees, purchase online

Recurring Events and Activities

What: The Bill Reid Gallery is named after the renowned Haida artist and is the only public gallery dedicated to contemporary Indigenous Art of the Northwest Coast in the country. The gallery is home to the Simon Fraser University Bill Reid Collection and also hosts a variety of special exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, and more.

Guests can visit the Bill Reid Gallery for free from 2 to 5 pm on the first Friday of each month.

When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. There are a variety of exhibitions currently on display at the largest public art museum in Western Canada, and you can check them out for free during the Free First Friday Nights events.

When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Improv Centre welcomes performers of all levels to get up onstage with professionally trained improvisers at its free monthly community jam. The 18+ event features theatre exercises, improv games, and more during the fun, interactive jam.

When: The last Saturday of every month

Time: 3:30 to 5:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Parker Rooftop is ready to help make the most of your weekends with Sunday Funday, with acclaimed live entertainment set against the backdrop of English Bay.

Whether you’re looking for delicious food and cocktails, a chance to socialize, or the best in local music starting at 7 pm, Parker Rooftop has you covered. Plus, there’s an all-day happy hour from 3 to 11 pm in the heated and covered patio or opulent dining room.

When: Every Sunday

Time: Open at 3 pm with music from 7 to 10 pm

Where: Parker Rooftop — 1379 Howe Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free, but reservations are recommended; reserve online

Farmers’ Markets in Metro Vancouver

What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers alongside a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits, veggies, eggs, dairy, meats, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until March 30, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 E 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday until April 28, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods.

When: Every Sunday until April 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Road, Port Moody