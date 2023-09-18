6 Vancouver food events happening this week: September 18 to 24

Get ready for a full week of fun food events in Vancouver!

This week, there’s everything from Field House Brewing’s Field to Fist tour to Burdock and Co.’s 10 year anniversary dinner to Negroni Week.

Here are our picks for Vancouver’s most unmissable food and drink events happening this week, September 18 to 24.

One-Time Events

Field to Fist

On Saturday, September 23, Field House Brewing will be holding a Field to Fist event to celebrate the upcoming fall harvest. Guests will have the chance to join the brewery on an “adventure through our Farm + BRRL-ROOM, where Farm, Food, Beers, and Barrels unite in harmony.” The four-hour event will include a guided farm tour, curated snacks, a tour of the BRRL-Room plus sampling, and a wrap-up in the tasting room with pizza and beer.

When: Saturday, September 23 from 12 pm

Where: Field House Brewing, 2281 W Railway Street, Abbotsford

Tickets: $50 per person

Burdock and Co. 10-Year Anniversary Dinner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burdock & Co (@burdockandco)

To celebrate 10 years of Main Street restaurant Burdock & Co., Chef and Owner Andrea Carlson is hosting a 10-course tasting menu experience. Taking place on September 23, the dinner event will celebrate her “love for the land” and organic, seasonal approach to cooking. Dishes at this event will be inspired by years past and present and will cost $250 per person.

When: September 23 at 6:30 pm

Where: 2702 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $250 per person via Tock

Recurring Events

BOGO Burger deal at Cavu Kitchen Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAVU kitchen bar | Richmond BC (@cavukitchenbar)

In honour of National Cheeseburger Day, Cavu Kitchen Bar is holding a week-long BOGO deal you’re not going to want to miss. From September 18 to 22, the restaurant will be offering guests the chance to buy one cheeseburger and get the second for half off. You’ll have the chance to choose from four of their most iconic burgers, including the Le Big Mac n Cheese, Super Smash Burger, Cavu Burger, and the Cavucado Burger.

When: September 18 to 22

Where: 5911 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond

If you find it hard to resist the iconic Italian cocktail that is the Negroni, it’s about to be a boozy week for you because Negroni Week is fast approaching.

This year, the event starts on September 18 and wraps up on September 24, which means bars around the world will be celebrating the classic cocktail while raising money for some charities. There are 35+ Vancouver bars and restaurants participating in this year’s celebratory week, meaning you’ll have ample opportunity to grab a quality Negroni no matter where you are in the city.

When: September 18 to 24, 2023

Where: Participating venues around Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abbotsford BC’s Local Fall Food Festival (@tasteofabby)

Last fall, Abbotsford launched its first Taste of Abby fall food festival, celebrating the Fraser Valley’s agriculture, history, food culture, and culinary cultivations. This year, the huge autumnal festival is set to return from September 15 to 24, taking place at numerous locations around Abbotsford.

The event will kick off with a night market on September 15, offering a range of vendors, including Big Red’s Poutine Truck, Lucente’s Osteria, Mia Birria, Ravens Brewing Company, Ripples Estate Winery, and more. Tickets for the night market are $35 per person and include admission and eight tokens, which can be spent at the market’s vendors.

When: September 15 to 24, 2023

Where: All around Abbotsford

North America’s largest night market kicked off on April 28. This year’s theme is Summer Wonderland, with over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out. This is a summer must!

When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond