10 Vancouver food events happening this week: November 21 to 27

Vancouver’s food scene is thriving, which means the food and drink events just keep coming – and we love it.

With not one but two ceramics-inspired dinner events happening this week, as well as a donut pop-up, a taco and beer pairing, and several festive cocktail pop-ups, there’s no shortage of events to sink your teeth into.

Here are our top choices for food events to check out in Vancouver from November 21 to 27.

One-time only events

Canada’s Great Kitchen Party

This month, six chefs from some of Vancouver’s best restaurants will compete at Canada’s Great Kitchen Party, where the winner will represent the city at the 2023 Canadian Culinary Championship. With representation including Sean Reeve (Say Mercy!), Sandy Chen (Archer), Vish Mayekar (Pepino’s), and others, this exciting culinary event will go down in front of a public audience at the Westin Bayshore.

When: Thursday, November 24

Where: Westin Bayshore, 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

This month, folks can head to downtown Vancouver’s Holt Renfrew location to for a pop-up by local favourite donut purveyor Mello. This coming weekend will be the second installment for the pop-up, with Mello bringing its brioche-style sweets to the luxury department store, so you can shop for shoes and donuts at the same time. Expect a lineup of Mello’s classic flavours, including strawberries and cream, London Fog, cereal milk, and chocolate, as well as one exclusive flavour: Holt Renfrew Raspberry.

When: November 24 to 27, from 11 am until donuts are sold out

Where: Holt Renfrew, 737 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Community Clay Collaboration Dinner at The Arbor

Head to The Arbor this Tuesday for a special dinner and ceramics collaboration evening. The restaurant has paired up with ceramicist Gabrielle Burke, founder of Community Clay, for a multi-course dinner. Tickets are $85 and will get you a vegan multi-course dinner with a welcome drink – plus, you get to keep the hand-built speckled ceramic dinner plate, too.

When: Tuesday, November 22

Where: The Arbor, 3941 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Limited available online

Kate Metten Collaboration Dinner at Ubuntu Canteen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ubuntu Canteen (@ubuntucanteen)

For the second ceramics-inspired dinner series this week (we sense a theme), local ceramicist Kate Metten has created a line of dishware that will inspire a five-course tasting menu at Ubuntu Canteen. The vessels themselves have inspired the dishes at Ubuntu, which will include some variation on pickled vegetables, sea urchin custard, halibut, and risotto. Tickets are $153 per person and include one of Metten’s ceramics.

When: Thursday, November 24

Where: Ubuntu Canteen, 4194 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

Tacofino Brewery Dinner Series with Strange Fellows Brewing

Tacofino’s popular brewery dinner series is returning for another stretch of delicious events. Chefs Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack have teamed up with several local breweries to create five-course menus complete with beer and cocktail pairings for attendees. This week’s event will take place at Tacofino’s Ocho location (8 E 5th Avenue) as usual, with beers featured from East Van’s Strange Fellows Brewing.

When: Thursday, November 24

Where: Tacofino Ocho, 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Buy online

Recurring events Bar Gobo “Joyride” Pop-Up View this post on Instagram A post shared by – Gobo (@bar.gobo) Bar Gobo’s first-ever pop-up event, Joyride, will be led by the female team behind Burdock & Co. and will take place every Sunday in November, starting this Sunday. According to the bar’s press release for the event, we can expect a “carefree evening where wine flows, snacks satisfy hungry gourmands, and buzzy tunes set a lively vibe” – you can’t get much better than that. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. When: Every Sunday in November from 6 pm until late

Where: Bar Gobo — 237 Union Street, Vancouver Tinseltown Christmas Pop-up Bar Tinseltown Bar is transforming the Vancouver Alpen Club into a winter wonderland starting on Tuesday, November 15. Every day is Christmas at the seasonal pop-up bar, where you’ll feel like you’ve walked right into a Hallmark movie. Guests will enjoy a tasty, themed drink upon arrival, Christmas tunes, festive drinks, and loads of holiday fun. There will also be characters to interact with during your 90-minute time slot. When: November 15 to December 31, various times

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $19 per person; purchase online Vancouver Christmas Market 2022 The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, and the city’s largest and longest-running Christmas Market officially returns this week. Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event from November 12 to December 24. A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the Vancouver Christmas Market features more than 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures to discover. Plus, there are many festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy. When: Until December 24; from 4 to 9:30 pm (until November 25), 11:30 am to 9:30 pm (November 26 to December 23), 11:30 am to 6 pm (December 24)

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Adult tickets start at $17.99, senior tickets (ages 65+) start at $14.99, and youth tickets (ages 7 to 17) start at $9.99. Children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online H Tasting Lounge’s Winterlust The waterfront spot, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver, will be offering Winterlust, a seriously Insta-worthy setup, on its patio starting October 30 through December. Folks can look forward to enjoying heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling. Guests can book for up to six people and there’s a minimum spend, not including taxes and gratuity. When: Through December

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Price: Reservations Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience Taking place at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus), this immersive, pop-up cocktail experience has guests enter the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty and The Beast, but with boozy drinks. Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to create your own delicious bespoke-themed cocktails in this escape room, theatre show, and adventure, all blended into one. When: Until January 2023

Where: The Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) — 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person, purchase online

With files from Daily Hive Staff

