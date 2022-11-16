Mello is bringing its brioche-style donuts to Holt Renfrew this month
There are a lot of iconic duos that just make each other better: salt and pepper, bread and butter, and now, shopping and donuts.
This month, folks can head to downtown Vancouver’s Holt Renfrew location to for a pop-up by local favourite donut purveyor Mello.
From November 17 to 20 and again from the 24 to the 27, Mello will be bringing its brioche-style sweets to the luxury department store, so you can shop for shoes and donuts at the same time.
Expect a lineup of Mello’s classic flavours, including strawberries and cream, London Fog, cereal milk, and chocolate, as well as one exclusive flavour: Holt Renfrew Raspberry.
Filled with a house-made raspberry curd and topped with melted Valrhona raspberry chocolate and dehydrated raspberries, the donut will only be available at the pop-up, not at either of Mello’s two locations.
The Mello x Holt Renfrew pop-up will be open from 11 am until donuts sell out daily, and there is no option to preorder, so plan to get there early.
Mello x Holt Renfrew Pop-Up
When: November 17 to 20 and 24 to 27, from 11 am until donuts are sold out
Where: Holt Renfrew, 737 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver