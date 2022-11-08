A notable food and cultural market has revealed it’s coming to Vancouver: Time Out Market.

Set to open in late 2024 at Oakridge Park, Time Out Market is known for “bringing the best of the city under one roof.”

The concept first opened in 2014 in Lisbon, Portugal, in a historic market hall.

After becoming a hot spot destination in that city, Time Out launched additional market locations in Miami, New York, Boston, Montreal, Chicago, and Dubai in the years following.

Now, this initiative from global media and hospitality business Time Out Group is expanding further with market locations in cities such as Porto, Osaka, Cape Town, and most importantly, Vancouver.

Time Out Group aims to curate and create “the best of the world’s greatest cities” through its two divisions. It first launched in London in 1968 as a magazine.

Today, the group operates websites, social media, newsletters, videos, live events, and these very popular markets.

So, what can we expect from Time Out Market Vancouver?

We know it will open at Vancouver’s Oakridge Park, which is currently under construction. This development will be a “highly sustainable, mixed-use, transit-oriented cultural hub” that boasts residential towers, workspaces, a nine-acre public park, a civic centre and library, indoor and outdoor performance venues, and a one million sq ft shopping centre.

Time Out Market will span 69,000 sq ft across two levels of the shopping centre. It will offer patrons 17 live cooking kitchens, three bars, and even a coffee shop.

The venue will also feature a stage and art and cultural spaces as well as an open-air patio.

On top of all of that, we’re told a signature cocktail lounge will be found on the mezzanine of the space.

There will be seating for a whopping 1,400 people both inside and outside. That number includes the event space.

In terms of sips and bites, visitors should expect to enjoy food and drinks from local chefs and celebrated culinary figures.

“Oakridge Park is a visionary development with a strong sense of community making it a great location for Time Out Market, at the heart of which is to bring the best of the city together under one roof,” says Chris Ohlund, CEO of Time Out Group.

“We are delighted to partner with QuadReal Property Group and Westbank to bring Time Out Market to the beautiful city of Vancouver.”

We’ll keep you posted on all the details as they are revealed. Stay tuned!