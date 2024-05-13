5 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week: May 13 to 19

Get ready Vancouver because there are so many great foodie events this week.

From a summery cafe pop-up to a craft beverage festival, here are five can’t-miss Vancouver food events happening this week.

Spirits in the Park is coming to Fort Langley Park as part of Langley Craft Beverage Week. Expect plenty of live music and tastings from over 10 distilleries, in addition to local breweries and cideries. There will be a “Brewhalla Mix Bar” at the festival, where attendees can mix with a selection of local non-alcoholic beverages. People are also encouraged to bring their own food, blankets, or chairs and have a picnic in the park.

When: May 19

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: Fort Langley Park — 9089 Nash Street, Fort Langley

Tickets: $85 (include all drink tastings)

The Palm Cafe Surfside Pop-up

A California-inspired, immersive pop-up experience, Surfside, is coming to Guildford Mall. Here, you’ll find palm trees, surfboards, and waves, alongside some special treats from Abbotsford Palm Cafe. You’ll also be able to get some summery drinks, including a special iced Coconut Dream beverage crafted exclusively for Surfside. This beverage features espresso and white chocolate topped with coconut sweet cream cold foam.

When: May 1 to June 9

Where: Guildford Town Centre — 10355 152 Street, Surrey

The Richmond Night Market is officially open for the 2024 season, and you’ll want to bring your appetite. The wide selection of food and drink offered at the market always impresses, and market organizers say there are over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: $8.50

Brewhalla returns to Metro Vancouver with four epic festivals this year. Get ready to check out dozens of craft beer vendors serving cool sips. There’ll also be live music stages, food trucks, field games, and more for attendees to enjoy.

When: May 18, August 10 and October 5

Time: Noon to 6 pm (May, August and October)

Where: Fort Langley Park (May), New Westminster (August), and Watson Glen Park in Chilliwack (October)

Tickets: Online

Calling all wine enthusiasts! Top Drop will offer Vancouverites and professionals the opportunity to attend walk-around, casual soirée-styled tastings from dozens of international wineries will be on offer with exclusive pours, new releases, and exciting new finds. There will also be a handful of craft beer, crunchy ciders, and an array of international artisan cheeses to sample.

When: May 14 and 15

Time: 7 pm

Where: Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre — 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Tickets: $135