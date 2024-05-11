After nearly a year of watching 1274 Robson Street progress, it’s finally been confirmed that Canada’s first-ever Hello Kitty themed-cafe will open in Vancouver next week.

Licensed Hello Kitty Cafes exist throughout the United States, in places like Irvine, California, and Las Vegas, and are operated by Sanrio, the licensed distributor of the Hello Kitty brand. Hello Kitty Cafes and museums can also be found in Korea and China.

This has been one of, if not the, most anticipated opening of the year for obvious reasons.

Sanrio, the global lifestyle brand best known for pop culture icon Hello Kitty, shares that the new cafe in Vancouver will deliver a “special experience” for guests.

Folks can expect collectible merchandise like Vancouver mugs, T-shirts, baseball caps, keychains, and tote bags along with Hello Kitty cakes and ice cream and even Hello Kitty-themed beverages (coffee, iced teas, milk teas) and more from the two-storey cafe once it opens.

For the space itself, we’re told to look forward to a “unique Vancouver-inspired setting surrounded by colourful and supercute Hello Kitty graphics with multiple photo backdrop opportunities.”

“We are extremely proud and excited to bring the Hello Kitty-themed cafe to Canada. Vancouver is the perfect city to launch another world-famous brand. The city is cosmopolitan, friendly, and we look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world to the city and our cafe. Vancouver is open for business,” says Ken Lam, CEO of Malnek Enterprise Ltd., Hello Kitty Cafe licensed agency of Canada.

Hello Kitty Cafe Vancouver is scheduled to open to the public at noon on Friday, May 17.

The launch date will even feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a special appearance by the one and only Hello Kitty.

After launch, find this spot open Sunday through Thursday from noon to 9 pm and Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 pm.

Hello Kitty Cafe Vancouver

Address: 1274 Robson Street, Vancouver

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok