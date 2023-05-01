5 Vancouver food events happening this week: May 1 to 7

The first week of May brings with it plenty of new food festivals and night markets for the summer season, making us more than a little excited for the months to come.

From fried fish pop-ups to Taiwanese food fests, these are the food and drink events happening in Vancouver that you’re going to want to check out this week.

Here are the best food and drink events happening in Vancouver from May 1 to 7.

One-Time Events

Plenty O Fish Pop-Up at Pizza Coming Soon

On Monday, May 1, join the folks behind Top Rope Birria and Pizza Coming Soon for an epic fish sando pop-up. There will be crispy fried lingcod on a Tall Shadow Bakery seeded potato bun (the Fillet O’ Fish sando), Fritto Misto and chips, furikake fries, and other tasty dishes on offer at the Chinatown eatery. This event will start at 5 pm, and limited quantities will be available.

When: Monday, May 1 at 5 pm

Where: Pizza Coming Soon, 179 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Celebrating the multiculturalism of the city and highlighting Taiwanese food in particular, TJ Fest is a highly-anticipated annual event, celebrating its 11th year this May.

Taking place across two blocks at the Tian-Jin Temple at 3426 Smith Avenue, we’re told this year’s event will be even bigger than years previous, with expanded offerings set up in an adjacent park featuring free activities for children and families.

When: Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Tian-Jin Temple, 3426 Smith Avenue, Burnaby

Facebook | Instagram

Join Word Vancouver and the LiterAsian Festival for a special food-packed literary event. Taking place at Floata Seafood Restaurant, this fundraiser will include dim sum, wine tastings, author readings, and both live and silent auctions. All event proceeds go to supporting this year’s Word Vancouver literary festival in September.

When: Sunday, May 7, from 11:30 am to 3 pm

Where: Floata Seafood Restaurant, 180 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $60 per person or $45 for members

Recurring Events

North America’s largest night market kicked off on April 28. The dates are set, and the theme is Summer Wonderland. We know there will be over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out come launch.

When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond

La Pizza Week Canada, brought to us by the folks behind La Poutine Week and Le Burger Week, returns to several Canadian cities in May. Returning for its third edition this year, La Pizza Week is a national festival highlighting restaurants in several different Canadian cities, each offering unique pizzas for the occasion. Happening from May 1 to 14 this year, each participating restaurant will release a limited-edition pizza designed especially for the festival, which will only be available during that time.

When: May 1 to 14, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants TBA

Instagram