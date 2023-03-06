6 Vancouver food events happening this week: March 6 to 12

It’s not quite feeling like spring yet (especially with those lingering piles of snow around the city to remind us) but we’re getting closer!

This also means that spring-y food events are starting to pop up, which is something we can definitely get behind.

From a cherry blossom-themed afternoon tea to Vancouver Cocktail Week, there are plenty of events to check out in and around the city this week.

Here are the best food and drink events happening in Vancouver from March 6 to 12.

Recurring Events

Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea at Notch8

It’s nearly spring, so it’s only fitting that the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s Notch8 has a new themed afternoon tea to suit the season. The main floor hotel dining destination has officially launched its new tea offering: Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea. Folks can enjoy this service Thursdays through Sundays from 11 am 3 pm. The venue offers three seatings per day at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm.

When: Thursdays through Sundays at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Price: book online

Vancouver Cocktail Week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Susu (@bar_susu)

From March 5 to 11, Vancouver Cocktail Week will be sweeping through the city with week-long celebrations of the city’s cocktail culture and community. Hosted and organized by The Alchemist Magazine, Vancouver Cocktail Week features special events, including dinners and bar takeovers, at establishments around the city. Events will be happening at spots including L’Abattoir, Bar Susu, Botanist, Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions, and more.

When: March 5 to 11

Where: Various locations around the city

Tickets: Online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bite of Burnaby (@biteofburnaby)

Bite of Burnaby is a month-long event that aims to support the city’s diverse dining establishments by offering special, affordably priced menus at participating restaurants. From March 1 to 31, the restaurants included in the festival will offer set menus ranging from $10 to $60. Check out the event’s website for the full list of participating restaurants.

When: March 1 to 31

Where: Various locations

Dine Around Delta will highlight participating restaurants, cafes, breweries, and more in the Metro Vancouver community. The annual festival kicks off on March 3 this year, running until March 19, and will include dining establishments in Ladner, Tsawwassen, and North Delta. Participating restaurants will offer guests either a $25, $35, or $45 fixed-price menu. See the event’s website for a full list of participating restaurants.

When: March 3 to 19

Where: Various locations

Taste of the Tri-Cities is a celebration highlighting all the fantastic eateries located in the Tri-City area (Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, and Port Moody). The annual festival kicked off on February 17 and runs for almost an entire month, until Sunday, March 12. Similar to the Lower Mainland’s other dining festivals, Taste of the Tri-Cities features participating restaurants, breweries, distilleries, cafes, and more, offering special set menus, exclusive discounts, take-out features, and other offerings exclusive to the festival period. This year, dozens of local spots are participating, including Delish Gluten Free Bakery, Bar + Restaurant Nellos, BjornBar Bakery, House of Tofu Soup & Grill Express, On & Off Kitchen and Bar, and more.

When: Now until Sunday, March 12

Where: Various locations

Fittingly started on February 14, the Delta Hot Chocolate Festival will run until March 14 and will feature several local businesses with their own sweet creations. The festival is organized as a way to keep the “community warm in the most delicious way,” according to the event website.

When: Until March 14

Where: Various locations