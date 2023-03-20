4 Vancouver food events happening this week: March 20 to 26

This week is officially the first week of spring, and while it may not always feel that way, some fantastic food events happening in the city remind us otherwise.

From an Italian feast to a cherry blossom-themed tea, there’s a little something for everyone happening this week.

Here are the best food and drink events happening in Vancouver from March 20 to 26.

One-Time Events

Taste Of Emilia Romagna

As part of the Italian Cultural Centre’s “Taste of Italy” series, the Taste of Emilia Romagna event kicks off on March 24. Guests will be able to enjoy a chef’s created menu sampling dishes from the Northern Italian region, including charcuterie cones, Tagliatelle al Ragù, Cotoletta alla Bolognese, and Barozzi-style cake.

When: Friday, March 24 from 6 pm to 10 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre, 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $70.56 per person

Canada’s one and only vegan market is returning to East Vancouver this month, and there are lots for foodies and shoppers to discover. The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, is happening on Thursday, March 23 at the Waldorf Hotel. The plant-based food-fuelled party invites guests to enjoy a drink while you shop from local plant-based businesses. There will be a bunch of brands to explore both inside and outside the hotel.

When: March 23, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Minimum donation of $2 or canned goods, clothing, or pet food. Children are free.

Recurring Events

Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea at Notch8

It’s nearly spring, so it’s only fitting that the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s Notch8 has a new themed afternoon tea to suit the season. The main floor hotel dining destination has officially launched its new tea offering: Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea. Folks can enjoy this service Thursdays through Sundays from 11 am to 3 pm. The venue offers three seatings per day at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm.

When: Thursdays through Sundays at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Price: Book online

Bite of Burnaby is a month-long event that aims to support the city’s diverse dining establishments by offering special, affordably priced menus at participating restaurants. From March 1 to 31, the restaurants included in the festival will offer set menus ranging from $10 to $60. Check out the event’s website for the full list of participating restaurants.

When: March 1 to 31

Where: Various locations