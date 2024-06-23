6 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week: June 24 to 30

Need something to do this week, Vancouver? Well, we’ve got you covered.

From a tasty seafood boil featuring some of the freshest flavours around to a vegan market, there’s plenty for you to do! Here are six can’t-miss food events happening in and around Vancouver this week.

Looking for some Canada Day plans? How does a huge salmon bake sound?

One-time-only

Straight and Marrow Seafood Boil

Enjoy a Seafood Boil featuring some of the freshest flavours around. At this tasty event, you can expect Dungeness crab, mussels, clams, seasoned shrimp, sweet corn, andouille sausage, and house-made cornbread.

When: June 24

Where: Straight and Marrow — 1869 Powell Street, Vancouver

Price: $57 per person

Coal Harbour Liquor Store & Dockside Restaurant Spring Sips Patio Tasting

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coal Harbour Liquor Store (@coalharbourls)

Enjoy Dockside’s wonderful patio during this al fresco experience. Over 100 varieties of wine, spirits, and beer will be available for unlimited tasting, and live music will also be featured.

When: June 27

Where: Dockside Restaurant — 1253 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $89 + fees

Recurring

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival (@gvfoodtruckfest)

From May to September, White Rock Night Market, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, Total Event Co., and BC Shop Local, will take over White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park with five different events.

Each will feature several of the best food trucks in the region, serving delicious eats, tasty treats, and cold drinks to keep you cool this summer. Guests can also shop at the curated artisan market while enjoying live music from talented local entertainers.

When: The last Friday of each month from May 31 to September 27, 2024

Time: 3 to 10 pm (3 to 9 pm on September 27)

Where: White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

North America’s largest night market runs from April 26 to October 14, with visitors from around the world coming to check the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with nightly live entertainment.

The wide selection of food and drink offered at the market always impresses, and market organizers say there are over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on-site

Fraser Valley Wine Passport

The Fraser Vally Wine Passport is the perfect way to support local wineries right in your neighbourhood. For one price, you’ll get access to tastings at 18 different wineries. Some wineries also offer add-on perks to enhance your adventure, from cocktails and snacks to outdoor patio and picnic areas or restaurants.

When: Until June 30

Where: Participating wineries across the Fraser Valley

Price: $50 (can be purchased at any participating wineries)

The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, has announced that its biweekly summer series will begin on Thursday, June 6, at Locarno Beach. A total of 13 markets will be held throughout June, July, and August. Guests can enjoy tasty eats and drinks while shopping from local businesses, makers, and brands. From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from 45+ vendors.

When: Every other Thursday from June 6 to August 29

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Locarno Beach

Admission: Free