6 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week: June 24 to 30
Need something to do this week, Vancouver? Well, we’ve got you covered.
From a tasty seafood boil featuring some of the freshest flavours around to a vegan market, there’s plenty for you to do! Here are six can’t-miss food events happening in and around Vancouver this week.
Looking for some Canada Day plans? How does a huge salmon bake sound?
One-time-only
Straight and Marrow Seafood Boil
Enjoy a Seafood Boil featuring some of the freshest flavours around. At this tasty event, you can expect Dungeness crab, mussels, clams, seasoned shrimp, sweet corn, andouille sausage, and house-made cornbread.
When: June 24
Where: Straight and Marrow — 1869 Powell Street, Vancouver
Price: $57 per person
Coal Harbour Liquor Store & Dockside Restaurant Spring Sips Patio Tasting
View this post on Instagram
Enjoy Dockside’s wonderful patio during this al fresco experience. Over 100 varieties of wine, spirits, and beer will be available for unlimited tasting, and live music will also be featured.
When: June 27
Where: Dockside Restaurant — 1253 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $89 + fees
Recurring
White Rock Night Markets
View this post on Instagram
From May to September, White Rock Night Market, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, Total Event Co., and BC Shop Local, will take over White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park with five different events.
Each will feature several of the best food trucks in the region, serving delicious eats, tasty treats, and cold drinks to keep you cool this summer. Guests can also shop at the curated artisan market while enjoying live music from talented local entertainers.
When: The last Friday of each month from May 31 to September 27, 2024
Time: 3 to 10 pm (3 to 9 pm on September 27)
Where: White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park
Cost: Free
Richmond Night Market
View this post on Instagram
When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: Various hours
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)
Tickets: Available on-site
Fraser Valley Wine Passport
The Fraser Vally Wine Passport is the perfect way to support local wineries right in your neighbourhood. For one price, you’ll get access to tastings at 18 different wineries. Some wineries also offer add-on perks to enhance your adventure, from cocktails and snacks to outdoor patio and picnic areas or restaurants.
When: Until June 30
Where: Participating wineries across the Fraser Valley
Price: $50 (can be purchased at any participating wineries)
The Vegan Market
The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, has announced that its biweekly summer series will begin on Thursday, June 6, at Locarno Beach. A total of 13 markets will be held throughout June, July, and August. Guests can enjoy tasty eats and drinks while shopping from local businesses, makers, and brands. From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from 45+ vendors.
When: Every other Thursday from June 6 to August 29
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: Locarno Beach
Admission: Free