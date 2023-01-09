5 Vancouver food events happening this week: January 9 to 15

January may feel like one of the slowest (and longest) months of the year, but there are still a few exciting food and drink events happening in the city during this time.

From ramen pop-ups to Slovakian wine tastings, this week has more than a few tasty events happening – as good an excuse as any to get dressed and out of the house for a bit.

Here are the best food and drink events happening in Vancouver this week.

One-Time Only Events

A Sirius Night Out at Coho Commissary

Vancouver’s best smash burger food truck Sirius Craving and comedian Alex Mackenzie are teaming up for a night of burgs and laughs this week. Taking place at Coho Commissary, A Sirius Night Out will have seatings at 6 and 8 pm, when guests will be able to enjoy a half-pound brisket and chuck smash burger, bottomless Sirius fries, and a cash bar alongside a standup performance by Mackenzie.

When: Friday, January 13 at 6 and 8 pm

Where: Coho Commissary, 1370 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $59 per person

Lucky Bepo Ramen pop-up at Wicked Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LUCKY BEPO RAMEN (@luckybeporamen)

Catch Vancouver ramen maker Lucky Bepo popping up at Wicked Café this month, where they’ll be serving up bowls of their Ebi Chili Tonkotsu – a ramen made with creamy tonkotsu broth topped with nutty, sesame ground pork mix, nira, black sesame, negi, and a house-made shrimp chili oil. Tickets are available through Lucky Bepo Ramen’s website.

When: Friday, January 13 at 6 pm

Where: Wicked Cafe, 1399 W 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: Free to reserve, bowls are $19 each

Exploration of Slovakian Wines at Ubuntu Canteen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ubuntu Canteen (@ubuntucanteen)

Ubuntu may be closed for the majority of January, but the Fraser Street café and restaurant is still hosting a few events during the month, the first of which is an exploration of wines from Slovakia. The event, happening January 13 and 14, will showcase some of these rare wines alongside a “seasonally curated tasting menu.”

When: Friday, January 13 and Saturday, January 14 at 6 pm

Where: Ubuntu Canteen, 4194 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $150 per person

Recurring Events

Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival

The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (formerly known as the Hot Chocolate Fest) is making a sweet comeback from January 14 to February 14, 2023. The 2022 festival featured makers outside of Vancouver located in North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Surrey, Richmond, White Rock, and even Whistler.

This year, the annual celebration of sweetness has yet to announce vendors and participating locations. You can surely bet that, just like in previous years, customers can expect to enjoy dozens and dozens of special, limited-edition sips from local purveyors.

When: January 14 to February 14, 2023 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Where: Locations in and around Vancouver

Le Petit Chef is a concept that was “born” in Marseille, France, in 2015 and has since been featured at restaurants and venues around the world. According to the website, the immersive culinary experience uses “cutting-edge 3D mapping technology,” which plays out like a virtual show right on the table in front of diners.

That visual story then translates to the actual food, of course, as exact replicas of the 3D dish are brought out for diners to enjoy. The Le Petit Chef experience is officially coming to Vancouver for the first time, with tickets available at Paradox Hotel Vancouver.

When: Through January 2023

Where: Paradox Hotel Vancouver — 1161 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online