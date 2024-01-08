3 food events you need to check out this week: January 8 to 14
We’re not even halfway into January 2024, and there are plenty of great food events for you to check out.
From the return of the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival to a family-friendly drag brunch, here are some great food events happening in Vancouver for you to check out.
Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival
It’s a big month for hot chocolate fans because the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival is returning with 71 vendors and a whopping 162 drink creations for you to try. Check out our list of some of the most unique hot chocolate creations you can sample this year. We’re talking about marinara hot chocolate, and one that is illegal in the United States (no, we’re not joking).
When: January 13 to February 14, 2024 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)
Where: Locations in and around Vancouver
Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival
Stardust — The New Family-Friendly Drag Brunch
Head over to Steamworks for an unforgettable experience at Stardust – The New Family Friendly Drag Brunch! Whether you’re a fan of drag or simply looking for a unique and entertaining experience, this event is perfect for all ages and backgrounds.
When: Sunday, January 14
Where: Steamworks Brewpub — 375 Water Street, Vancouver
Time: 12:30 pm
Price: By donation
Indian Street Food: A Hands-on Vegetarian Class
Learn how to make Indian Street Food that is all plant-based and packed full of flavour. You’ll enjoy a multi-course menu including bites like bhel puri rice crisps with chickpeas, potatoes and noodles with tamarind chutney, spiced vegetable fritters with mushrooms and cilantro, pumpkin and paneer spring rolls with mango chutney, and much more.
When: Friday, January 12
Where: Second Floor Bistro — 2665 Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Time: 6 to 9 pm
Price: $120
