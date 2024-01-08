7 fast food drops we've seen so far in 2024

We aren’t even halfway into January and we’ve already seen some pretty epic menu additions at some of our favourite fast-food chains.

From chicken sandwiches to egg bites, mango drinks, and even a pickle burger, here are some fast food drops we’ve seen so far in 2024.

Mary Brown’s Chicken

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary Brown’s Chicken (@marybrownsofficial)

Start the new year off right with a healthier take on one of your favourite fried chicken sandwiches. Mary Brown’s Chicken launched the new Southwest Grilled Chicken Sandwich that is served with shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato slices, red onions, and its new Ancho Chipotle Sauce on a warm brioche bun.

Chick-fil-A

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chick-fil-A Canada (@chickfilacanada)

It may be the winter, but these new mango-flavoured drinks from Chick-fil-A will have you forgetting all about that. The chain added four new drinks to its lineup: the Mango Passion Lemonade, Mango Passion Iced Tea, Mango Passion Frosted Lemonade, and Mango Passion Sunjoy (which is made with Chick-fil-A lemonade and freshly brewed sweetened iced tea with mango and passionfruit flavours).

McDonald’s is starting the new year off right with a brand-new sandwich: the Hot Honey McCrispy. This new chicken creation features the chain’s new McCrispy alongside a sweet and spicy hot honey sauce and mayo-style sauce. It’s then topped with shredded lettuce and crispy jalapenos and served on a soft potato bun. You can also add bacon to this handheld.

In addition to the sandwich, McDonald’s also launched the Siakam Swirl McFlurry. It features red smarties and hot fudge and is inspired by Toronto Raptor Pascal Siakam’s iconic spin move and the Raptor’s team colours.

Fan-favourite Tim Hortons omelette bites have made their triumphant return with two flavours to choose from: bacon and cheese or spinach and egg white. These bite-sized breakfast treats were sold at Tim Hortons until they were mysteriously removed from the menu in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starbucks Canada (@starbuckscanada)

The global coffee chain has dropped its new winter menu and with it, a new sip. Starbucks’ Iced Hazelnut Oat Shaken Espresso is made with Starbucks Blonde Espresso, hazelnut syrup, and oat beverage, making it a plant-based drink. This is now available year-round at locations across Canada. On top of that, patrons can enjoy returning favourites like the Pistachio Latte and Pistachio Cream Cold Brew.

Arby’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arby’s Canada (@arbyscanada)

Not only is Arby’s offering two brand-new menu items but it also has plenty of savings to help Canadians start the new year right. New menu items include the Triple Cheese RB-BLT sandwich and a Butterscotch Shake. The sandwich features sliced roast beef topped with crispy bacon, cheddar and Swiss cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and parmesan ranch sauce on a signature onion bun.

In terms of savings, Arby’s is offering Arby‘s Melts for just $10 and a Junior Meal combo for $6.99

A&W

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A&W Canada (@awcanada)

A&W launched the perfect burger for all you pickle lovers out there. The Spicy Dill Pickle Mama and Buddy Burgers both feature a creamy, spicy dill pickle sauce, real cheddar cheese, a slice of onion and sliced pickles. We dare you to find a more pickle-y burger.

With files from Charlie Hart and Hanna McLean

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.