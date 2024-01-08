Festal Cafe to reopen at new location in Squamish

Festal Cafe announced in April of last year that it would be permanently closing its downtown Vancouver location at 433 Granville Street with the hopes of reopening in the near future.

Now, the restaurant recently shared that it’ll finally be opening a new spot, though it’s a bit more of a trek than its original location.

Festal’s new location is in Squamish at 38334 Buckley Avenue and promises to serve up all the tasty gluten-free, vegan, keto, and paleo menu offerings.

“Whether you’re following a keto diet, embracing the paleo lifestyle, or simply passionate about healthy eating, our diverse menu has something for everyone,” shared Festal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Festal Cafe (@festal.cafe)

However, there is a glimmer of hope for Vancouverites who miss the paleo cafe. In response to an Instagram comment asking if Festal had any plans to reopen in Vancouver, the cafe responded with, “Not right now! But we are planning to open our meal prep back up”

Be sure to check back here for an opening date when it’s announced.

Festal Cafe — Squamish

Address: 38334 Buckley Avenue, Squamish

Instagram | Facebook

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok.