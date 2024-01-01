7 Vancouver food events you need to check out in January

It may be a new year, but there’s one thing that will stay the same, and that’s the number of great food events happening in Vancouver.

From the return of the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival to a free food truck event, there is plenty to do (and eat) this month in Vancouver.

Taste Our Travels

The team behind Mount Pleasant’s award-winning Spanish tapas bar Como Taperia recently visited Barcelona and Madrid for an eating trip, where they came back with some delicious ideas. Guests can now experience executive chef Rafael Racela’s exclusive Taste Our Travels seven-course menu for two, available for only 20 days.

When: January 16 to February 4

Where: CóMO Taperia — 201 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $16o per person

Street Food City is back for its 12th year, giving visitors a delicious opportunity to try some of Vancouver’s great food truck eats, all in one convenient location. Some notable trucks that’ll be at this year’s festival include Shameless Buns, Shawarma Time, Tornado Potato, Reel Mac and Cheese, Mad Greek, Dos Amigos, Slavic Rolls, and Chickpea.

When: January 20 to 28

Time: Weekdays: 11 am to 2 pm | Weekends: 11 am to various times

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free entry

The much-loved festival, which is marking its 22nd year running, will take place from Wednesday, January 17 to Sunday, February 4, 2024, celebrating the city’s world-renowned food and drink scene. Hundreds of restaurants (the largest amount for a festival of its kind in all of Canada!) will offer delectable multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed-price points. The participating restaurants will be unveiled on January 9, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled.

When: Wednesday, January 17 to Sunday, February 4

Where: At participating restaurants all over the city. (Restaurants revealed January 9.)

Price: Fixed menus range from $20 to $65 per person

Cabane à Sucre

Winter’s most wonderful dinner experience returns to Vancouver in January when the much-awaited Cabane à Sucre returns to the Michelin-starred restaurant, St. Lawrence. The menu will be inspired by the rustic, homespun habitant meals served at “Sugar Shacks” (Cabanes à Sucre), where sap is boiled and turned into the nation’s prized syrup. Guests can expect the classic long-table communal Cabane seating and a seven-course family-style menu featuring classic Québécois favourites and carefully crafted beverage pairings.

When: January 17 to 27

Where: St. Lawrence Restaurant — 269 Powell Street, Vancouver

Price: $225 per person

There aren’t many details for the Hot Chocolate Festival 2024 yet aside from a date, but you can expect plenty of unique hot chocolate creations from restaurants and cafes all around Vancouver, just like last year.

When: January 13 to February 14

Where: Participating restaurants

Dine Out East Van Brunch Crawl

Using a “digital passport” as your guide, you’ll be able to enjoy the variety of dishes and beverages, which may include juices, smoothies, coffees, eggs benny’s, pancakes, french toast, omelettes, hash browns, brunch pizza, meats, seafood, baked goods, desserts, and so much more. Each participating restaurant will be serving up Tasting Plates for guests to enjoy, and you will have a chance to visit many different types of restaurants throughout the event. Visit each of the participating restaurants at your leisure by car or transit.

When: January 21

Where: Participating restaurants

Price: Starting at $76.35

Wines of BC Pairing Dinner

Enjoy a four-course dinner with curated wine pairings featuring some delicious BC wines.

When: January 25

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where The Buck & Ear Bar & Grill — 12111 3rd Avenue, Richmond

Price: $65 per person

