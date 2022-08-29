9 Vancouver food events happening this week: August 29 to September 4

We’re right on the edge of the end of summer and, honestly, we’ve never been happier about it.

Summer food events are great, of course, but with the advent of September comes all the exciting fall stuff we can’t wait to dig into.

From a cocktail pop-up at Nancy Go Yaya to a punk music and beer fest in the Fraser Valley, this week is going to be fun and delicious.

Here are our top choices for food events to check out in Vancouver from August 29 to September 4.

One-time only events

Pop-Up Dinner and “Cocktail Den” at Nancy Go Yaya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nancy Go Yaya Eating House (@nancygoyaya)

This one-night-only event will take place at the recently shuttered Nancy Go Yaya Eating House. Featuring a “signature prix fixe dinner” from Mark Singson in the front of the restaurant and a “cocktail den” of “libations and cheeky snacks” in the back, this is a fun event you won’t want to miss.

You can just walk into the cocktail den from 5:30 to 11:30 pm on August 31, but you’ll have to make reservations for the dinner.

When: Wednesday, August 31 from 5:30 to 11:30

Where: Nancy Go Yaya, 265 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Tickets: via Resy



Tea Cubed Patisserie Mid-Autumn Festival Pop-Up

Tea Cubed Patisserie is a collaborative dessert brand composed of three local companies: Niche Creamery, Thirstea Beverages, and Kukki Jar. This week, Tea Cubed Patisserie will be bringing its one-of-a-kind treats to the Burnaby Station Square PriceSmart Foods for an exclusive Mid-Autumn Festival pop-up.

On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, you’ll be able to try the local brand’s signature ice cream puffs with milk tea slushies in two different varieties: white peach ice cream puff with oolong milk tea slush, and salted egg yolk ice cream puff with London Fog slush.

When: September 2 to 4, and September 9 to 11; Fridays and Saturdays from 1 pm to 5:30 pm and 7 pm to 9:30 pm; Sundays from noon to 5:30 pm

Where: Burnaby PriceSmart Foods — 4650 Kingsway, Burnaby

Instagram

Arriving in Abbotsford on September 4, the Punk in Drublic festival is a one-day event that brings together punk bands and craft beer – a pairing that feels like a more grown-up version of the swill-fuelled punk of the ’80s.

Presented by Brew Ha Ha Productions and F7 Entertainment, the world-famous festival at Abbotsford’s Tradex is going to shake things up on labour day weekend with a stacked line-up of OG punk bands and more than thirty local craft breweries.

Where: TRADEX, 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

When: Sunday, September 4 at 12 pm

Price: Starting at $97.22

Instagram

Recurring events Richmond Community Block Party The folks who bring us the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festivals all summer long already have a lineup of events slated to go down in the fall. The featured trucks will depend on the location and the weekend, but you can expect to see vendors like Munchu Picchu, Kona Ice, Dos Amigos, Melt Town Grilled Cheese, and Little oOties mini donuts. When: September 2 from 3 pm to 10 pm; September 3 from 12 to 10 pm; September 4 from 12 to 7 pm

Where: Lansdowne Centre, 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond Tacofino Collab and Fundraiser with Mr. Bannock A Tacofino and Mr. Bannock (Paul Natrall) mashup is returning for a second year this September with a Wild Bison Taco made with ethically raised bison, seasonal Chilliwack corn purée, spicy pineapple salsa, and sweet and sour onions on a corn tortilla. The collaboration, available from September 1 to September 30 at Tacofino Ocho, will aim to highlight traditional Indigenous ingredients. Proceeds will be donated to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. Both the Tacofino food truck and Mr. Bannock will also be at West Coast Night on August 31, where people of the West Coast will share ancestral stories through song and dance. When: September 1 to 30

Where: Tacofino Ocho, 8 East 5th Avenue, Vancouver Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience Coming to the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) starting on August 10 is a magical adventure that will make all your childhood fairytale dreams come true: Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience. Just like in the famous Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale and multiple film adaptations, guests of this interactive experience will step into the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty and The Beast. When: August 10 to November 6, 2022

Where: The Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) — 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person, purchase online North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live Shipyard Plaza in North Vancouver transforms into a vibrant, high-energy night market every Friday night. The spring and summer series features live music, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, a beer garden, and, of course, lots of food trucks. Stanley Park Brewing will be setting up a space called The Patio, a huge beer garden where you can soak up the sun while also enjoying the live performances. When: Every Friday until September 2, 2022, 3 to 10 pm

Where: Shipbuilders’ Square — 138 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver Richmond Night Market 2022 The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine; there are over 500 different international food items this year. When: Now until October 10, 2022; Fridays, 7 pm to midnight; Saturdays, 6 pm to midnight; Sundays and Holidays, 7 to 11 pm

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

The free weekly community event is presented by Fort Langley Project and features over 40 local vendors, food trucks and drinks vendors, live entertainment, and more.

When: Every Friday until October 7, 2022, 5 to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

With files from Daniel Chai