9 Vancouver food events happening this week: August 28 to September 3

It’s the last week of August, which means a lot of summer’s big events and festivals are wrapping up in preparation for the coming of a new season.

That doesn’t mean we’re done with hot outdoor food events, though, as the last Vegan Night Market of the season is set to go down this week, not to mention an exciting outdoor dinner event.

Here are our picks for Vancouver’s most unmissable food and drink events happening this week, August 28 to September 3.

One-Time Events

South Granville Business Improvement Association (SGBIA) has announced that its new Supper al Fresco event is happening on Tuesday, August 29. The Plaza Dinner Experience will allow guests to select from a curated takeout menu and dine on two of the most stunning plazas in the city. Guests will also enjoy a complimentary dessert from Small Victory along with a mocktail courtesy of Jak’s Beer Wine Spirits South Granville.

When: August 29, 2023

Time: 5:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: South Granville, Vancouver

Tickets: $40, purchase online

Acre Through the Seasons and Iconic Wines of BC Dinner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Club Versante (@clubversante)

Acre Through the Seasons will be partnering with Iconic Wineries of BC for a multi-course culinary experience this August. Taking place on August 30, the dinner will feature six dishes prepared by Executive Chef William Lew and Restaurant Chef Lemuel Tsang using all local ingredients.

When: Wednesday, August 30 at 6 pm

Where: Acre Through the Seasons, 8400 West Road #115, Richmond

Tickets: $198 per person

Botanist and Lazy Bear Collaboration Dinner

This month, Botanist will be playing host to San Francisco’s two-Michelin-starred restaurant Lazy Bear as well as its sister bar True Laurel for two days of collaborative dining experiences. On Wednesday, August 30, a six-course tasting menu from Chef Hector Laguna and Lazy Bear’s Chef/Partner David Barzelay will be on offer. On August 31, the Botanist bar team will welcome True Laurel for a “custom menu of hero cocktails and bar snacks from both venues.”

When: August 30 and August 31

Where: 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: August 30 dinner is $275 per person, reservation only; August 31 is walk-in only

Recurring Events

Canada’s first and only 100% plant-based night market has had a busy summer season, with its final installment going down this week. The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, kicked off on Thursday, June 8, at The Waldorf Hotel. The plant-based food-fuelled parties invite guests to enjoy a drink while you shop from local businesses, makers, and brands.

When: August 31, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Locarno Beach

Tickets: Minimum donation of $4 or canned goods, clothing, or pet food. Children are free.

Start flippin’ those patties! Le Burger Week is coming back next month, and restaurants across Canada will have the chance to create special burger masterpieces for all to enjoy. From September 1 to 14, the 12th annual burger celebration is kicking off in cities across the country, unveiling new and exciting creations from the heartiest of meals to plant-forward burgs’.

When: September 1 to 14, 2023

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Metro Vancouver. A full list will be released online closer to the event.

Pizza in Piazza

Il Centro, also known as the Italian Cultural Centre, is holding a Pizza in Piazza happy hour and Mercato event every Wednesday all summer long. Between 3 and 7 pm, you’ll be able to eat, drink, and shop from the Centre’s finest vendors.

When: Every Wednesday through summer between 3 and 7 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre — 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver

Serate in Piazza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver’s Italian Cultural Centre (@ilcentrovan)

Also taking place at Il Centro this summer is the Serate in Piazza event, a magical dinner, dancing, and live music evening every Friday starting July 7. You can register online for these events, which are free to attend, with food and drink available for purchase.

When: Every Friday night through summer starting July 7

Where: Italian Cultural Centre — 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Register online

North America’s largest night market kicked off on April 28. This year’s theme is Summer Wonderland, with over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out. This is a summer must!

When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shipyards Night Market 2.0 (@shipyardsnightmarket)

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) kicked off its 10th anniversary on Friday, May 12, in Lower Lonsdale. The popular free event takes place every Friday from 3 to 10 pm and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks.

When: Every Friday until September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free