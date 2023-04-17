5 Vancouver food events happening this week: April 17 to 23

Spring is winding up, and so are Vancouver’s seasonal food and drink events.

From a spring mochi festival to the city’s inaugural Brewer’s Fest, this week is shaping up to be a fun one – better mark your calendars now.

Here are the best food and drink events happening in Vancouver from April 17 to 23.

One-Time Events

One of Vancouver’s best-loved spots for Lebanese food is giving back to the community by holding a fundraising event this month for a cause that is near and dear to the team. Nuba is hosting “The New Nostalgia,” a specially curated dinner menu for guests to enjoy at its Kitsilano location on Thursday, April 20. The mouthwatering event is in support of BC Children’s Hospital and is to give thanks for helping one of Nuba’s team members during a difficult time. Fifty per cent of all sales will be donated to BC Children’s Hospital, which helps over 138,000 kids every year — many of whom are fighting against debilitating diseases or chronic conditions.

When: April 20, 2023

Time: Various reservation times available

Where: Nuba Kitsilano – 3116 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $130 per person, book online

Spring Mochi Festival at Nam Dae Moon

Beloved Richmond spot for Korean mochi treats, Nam Dae Moon is holding its very own Spring Mochi Festival this month, on April 21. The festival will also coincide with the second anniversary of Nam Dae Moon and will showcase mochi and its many varieties. There will also be specials and deals on offer, in addition to some games.

When: April 21

Where: 3779 Sexsmith Road Unit 2132, Richmond

Recurring Events

Vancouver Brewers Fest 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by East Vancouver Brewing Company (@eastvanbrewing)

The inaugural run for this new 10-day festival will go down between Friday, April 21, and Sunday, April 30, 2023. This celebration has been organized by Vancouver’s craft breweries and it features events that take place in brewery tasting rooms and brewery lounges around the city.

Attendees can expect collaborations, tap takeovers, games, special functions, beer dinners, and talks, along with other craft beer-focused events and gatherings. Some breweries will offer tickets for their events, but others will be in a first-come, first-serve format. Events will be added to the festival website as they are confirmed.

When: Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 30, 2023

Where: Craft breweries around Vancouver

Tickets: Head here for event details

Filipino Restaurant Month

This month, the second annual Filipino Restaurant Month in Canada event kicks off, with restaurants participating across the country. From April 1 to 30, nine different Filipino restaurants in Vancouver and surrounding areas will be offering special menu offerings for diners to discover. From fast-food-style eats at Shameless Buns to traditional Sisig at Pampanga’s Cuisine, Vancouver’s restaurants have a lot to offer when it comes to food from the Philippines.

When: April 1 to 30

Where: Participating restaurants

Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea at Notch8

With the beginning of spring, it’s only fitting that the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s Notch8 has a new themed afternoon tea to suit the season. The main floor hotel dining destination has officially launched its new tea offering: Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea. Folks can enjoy this service Thursdays through Sundays from 11 am to 3 pm. The venue offers three seatings per day at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm.

When: Wednesdays through Sundays at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Price: book online