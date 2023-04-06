The Robot Restaurant Live experience is coming to Vancouver this fall

It seems there’s no end to the wild, unique, and sometimes downright strange immersive dining experiences being offered these days.

From a diner with intentionally rude servers to a wizard-themed brunch, events that offer equal parts restaurant and theatre experiences have become popular in Vancouver, and we’ve got a brand new one you’re going to want to hear about.

The Robot Restaurant Live is a limited-time immersive dining event hosted by the same people as the experiences mentioned above, but this time, the theme is centred on a very particular kind of Japanese subculture.

Inspired by the world-renowned Japanese Robot Restaurant, this Vancouver event will take diners on “a futuristic journey with high-tech laser displays, multi-coloured lights, flash dancers and glittering robots with a Japanese twist,” according to the event website.

The theatrical experience will be flashy, strange, and high-energy, and will definitely include some J-pop routines, a multi-coloured light show, and battling robots.

Guests will enjoy Japanese food and drinks while watching the 90-minute show, which will be separated into three different acts. There will also be the opportunity to purchase special souvenirs between acts.

Tickets are available for multiple time slots between September 1 and 3, 2023.

The venue in Vancouver is only listed as being on Nelson Street, but ticket holders will be given more details about the whereabouts of this event.

When: September 1 to 3, 2023, various times

Where: Nelson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $99 per person

