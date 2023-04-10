7 Vancouver food events happening this week: April 10 to 16

The constant spring rain may be a bummer, but here’s some good news: there are plenty of exciting (and delicious) food and drink events happening in Vancouver this week.

Nothing dispels the rainy day blues quite like a beer festival, a cherry blossom-themed afternoon tea, or Friday night paella, if you ask us.

Here are the best food and drink events happening in Vancouver from April 10 to 16.

One-Time Events

One of Metro Vancouver’s biggest beer and music festivals is set to return to North Vancouver this month. Brewhalla will be going down on April 14 this year, featuring more than 20 craft breweries, cideries, wineries, and distilleries, as well as live music, games, and tons of food trucks. Tickets are on sale now.

When: April 14 from 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Available online now

Recurring Events

This year, the Sakura Days Japan Fair is returning once again in April, just in time to celebrate the arrival of spring’s majestic cherry blossoms. Taking place on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16, at Vancouver’s VanDusen Botanical Garden, this event offers attendees amazing spectacles, live performances, and all things Japanese culture. The event will run from 10 am to 6 pm on the Saturday and until 5 pm on the Sunday.

When: Saturday, April 15, from 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, April 16, from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

Filipino Restaurant Month

This month, the second annual Filipino Restaurant Month in Canada event kicks off, with restaurants participating across the country. From April 1 to 30, nine different Filipino restaurants in Vancouver and surrounding areas will be offering special menu offerings for diners to discover. From fast-food-style eats at Shameless Buns to traditional Sisig at Pampanga’s Cuisine, Vancouver’s restaurants have a lot to offer when it comes to food from the Philippines.

When: April 1 to 30

Where: Participating restaurants

Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea at Notch8

With the beginning of spring, it’s only fitting that the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver’s Notch8 has a new themed afternoon tea to suit the season. The main floor hotel dining destination has officially launched its new tea offering: Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea. Folks can enjoy this service Thursdays through Sundays from 11 am to 3 pm. The venue offers three seatings per day at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm.

When: Wednesdays through Sundays at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver – 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Price: book online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smitty’s Oyster House Main Street (@smittysoysterhouse.on.main)

This month-long paella series kicked off at the end of March at Main Street’s Smitty’s Oyster House. During each of the four Fridays, Smitty’s Head Chef Alan Older will be collaborating with the city’s top chef to develop unique paella offerings. This Friday will be the last time you can catch this special event, which also will have wine features, plus late-night drink specials following the dinner.

When: Friday, April 14 from 7 pm

Where: Smitty’s Oyster House — 3124 Main Street, Vancouver

The grand opening of the Heart of Vancouver Public Market took place in March at the outdoor plaza at West 17th Avenue at Cambie Street but will return for one day each month. Visitors can shop for locally grown veggies and handmade goods, and enjoy live entertainment, happening this month on April 15. Heart of Vancouver Public Market will showcase a few dozen vendors offering jams and jellies, kimchi, fresh flowers and seedlings, dog expertise, farm fresh eggs, Indigenous jewellery, and more.

When: April 15, May 13, June 10, July 22, August 26, September 9, October 21, November 18, and December 9, 2023

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: West 17th Avenue at Cambie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

The premium world-class culinary celebration boasts a lineup of top Canadian chefs and happenings in support of the BC Cancer Foundation. From April 11 to 15, ticketholders can enjoy classes, tastings, and culinary collaborations between award-winning chefs across Canada.

When: April 11 to 15, 2023

Where: Locations around Vancouver

Tickets: Tickets available online