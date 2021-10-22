15 things to do in Vancouver this week: October 25 to 31

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

It’s the spookiest time of the year, and there’s so much for Halloween fans to enjoy in Vancouver this week. If you’re looking for events where you don’t need a costume, there are other fun events to check out too!

From Parade of Lost Souls to Eric Church, Vancouver Canucks and more, here are 15 things to do this week.

What: A Vancouver Halloween parade called the Parade of Lost Souls is set to return to the city on Saturday, October 30. This year, there will be three parade waves that follow The Carnival Band on the route, as well as flash dance mobs with coordinated dances for songs like The Time Warp and Thriller. You can also sign up for dance workshops in advance to learn the choreography.

The first procession at 7 pm, the Parade of Little Souls, is a more family-friendly experience. There’s also an after-party at the nearby Wise Hall for continued adults-only Halloween revelry.

When: October 30, 2021

Time: Processions at 7 pm, 8 pm, and 9 pm

Where: Britannia Community Centre – 1661 Napier Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: In annual Halloween fashion, Maan Farms is back with its Fall Festival, including “the scariest corn maze in Canada.” Those who are brave enough are invited to venture out and check out Pitch Black, the Bloodied Corn Maze, and the Twisted Pagan Forest.

There will also be a selection of fall snacks to enjoy. Signature favourites like their double pumpkin spice cream, pumpkin spice and salted caramel apple lattes, and apple cider slushies are back. Guests will also be able to enjoy freshly popped kettle corn, pumpkin pie, Mama Maan’s samosas, butter chicken bowls, and chai tea.

When: Select nights until October 31, 2021

Time: Hours of operation vary based on date

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various, available online

What: Britannia Mine Museum presents family-friendly frights and delights this Halloween season. Visitors of all ages are invited on an underground adventure of riddles and clues to discover lost pirate treasure. Then explore the Witches’ Lair, Terror Lab, and Wall of Wonders in the Bone Yard and check out the Spooky Skeleton Science Show and photo booth.

When: October 30 and 31, 2021

Time: 10 am to 3:30 pm

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: $15-$25. Members, as well as children two and under, are free. Purchase online

What: The Canucks start their NHL season off this month at Rogers Arena. Games include the Minnesota Wild on October 26, Philadelphia Flyers on October 28, and Edmonton Oilers on October 30.

When: October 26, 28 and 30, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Taste of Yaletown is returning for its 17th year of special menus, tasting plates, and expert pairings in some of Vancouver’s swankiest downtown restaurants. Diners can enjoy a variety of special menus from participating eateries, each with a fixed, special price. Alternatively, you can enjoy your meal in the comfort of your home by ordering takeout or delivery.

For every Taste of Yaletown menu sold, the neighbourhood business association will be donating $2 to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank and Yaletown House, a not-for-profit long-term care home for seniors.

When: Now until October 31, 2021

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Yaletown

Cost: Various, see the list of participating restaurants online

Steveston Scarecrow Crawl What: Throughout the month of October, Steveston Village in Richmond is being taken over by scarecrows for the annual Steveston Scarecrow Crawl. Dozens of scarecrows are the first point of contact outside many of the village’s merchants, and the best scarecrow will win a $1,000 prize. Perfect for autumn selfies. When: Now until October 31, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations in Steveston Village

Cost: Free The Haunted Sea: Halloween at the Cannery What: The Haunted Sea at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery invites visitors of all ages to meet spooky sea creatures and explore colourful undersea decor created from upcycled materials. There are games, crafts, activities and more to enjoy all month long, with costumes encouraged on Halloween weekend. When: Now until October 31, 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site – 12138 4th Avenue, Richmond

Cost: Regular admission applies: Adults $11, Youth (6-17) $7, Free for society members Eric Church What: Country music star Eric Church plays Rogers Arena as part of his Gather Again Tour. Church released three albums in April: Heart, &, Soul. When: October 29, 2021

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online The Hunter’s Moon – Haunted House What: Celebrate Halloween at East Vancouver’s only haunted house. The Hunter’s Moon – Haunted House is presented by NexUp Youth Initiative, an Indigenous-led initiative for masculine youth. The free Halloween adventure is free to experience and recommended for ages 12 and up. When: October 30 and 31, 2021

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: 1325 E Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free Vancouver Horror Nights What: Ready to go on a fear-filled adventure through a maze of terror? Vancouver Horror Nights is running its brand new Fear Maze for the 2021 Halloween season now until October 31 in Port Coquitlam. It’s an immersive adventure that will take you through an indoor space with 12 different rooms and areas. Using costumed performers and a plethora of special effects, organizers have created a walk-through horror experience inside the haunted Giggle Dam Theatre. If you want to intensify the horror, you can join for the Blackout Maze, where they kill the lights and you have to travel only by the light of your glow stick. When: Now until October 31, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: The Giggle Dam, 2616 Shaughnessy Street, Port Coquitlam

Tickets: Online, from $34.99 Playland Hallowed Eves What: Hallowed Eves will transform Playland with spooky decor, unsettling characters, and lots of live performances, featuring the Caravan of Curiosities, a circus and side show collective, so you can watch jugglers, contortionists, and fire breathers. While haunted houses are missing from this year’s Halloween festivities, there are still a ton of rides. The Beast, Hellevator, and Atmosfear will all be terrifying riders all season long. Plus, they’ll be serving booze and eats, including Triple O’s, so you won’t be scared on an empty stomach. Hallowed Eves is not recommended for kids 7 years old and younger, as there will be roaming actors and props designed to scare. When: Select dates between October 8 and 31, 2021

Time: 6 pm to 11 pm or midnight (closing hours depend on the day)

Where: Playland at the PNE – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: General admission tickets start at $39.50, available online Latin American Heritage Month What: The Latin American Heritage Month in-person activities will be held in the Ocean Art Works Pavilion and Performance Works in Granville Island. Events include concerts, dance workshops, and more. Capacity is limited to 50%, and all health and safety protocols will be adhered to in order to ensure a comfortable, safe, and enjoyable environment for everybody. When: Now until November 2, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Ocean Art Works Pavilion and Performance Works in Granville Island

Cost: Various costs, register online Fin-tastic Fall Days at Vancouver Aquarium What: The new Fin-tastic Fall Days at the Vancouver Aquarium this October are ready to welcome visitors to a family-friendly seasonal experience you’ll love. You can explore the Trick-or-Trout maze where you have to find your way out of the kelp forest. Plus, you can catch the new SCOOB! 4D Experience® in their theatre in between meeting a few of the more than 65,000 creatures who call the aquarium home. On Halloween weekend, October 30 and 31, expect dress-up days where you can wear your costume. When: Now until October 31, 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: Adults: $42 | Senior/Student: $36.75 | Child (3-12): $26.25 | Infant/Toddler (0-2): $0. Purchase tickets online

What: Brace yourselves, horror fans. The Vancouver Horror Show Film Festival is back for its fourth year and is going to bring audiences terror on-demand. VHS will be doing a hybrid event for the first time ever, so horror fans can enjoy the creepy festivities online or in-person. Several Vancouver-based horror filmmakers are going to be featured in this year’s festivities.

When: October 27 to November 7, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Online and in-person at Scotiabank Theatre – 900 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Empty Chest is a non-profit society that creates unique, immersive worlds for guests to explore. This Halloween, they present Haunted Adventure, with more monsters, a longer course, and more adventure to enjoy.

When: October 26 to 31, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: 31515 Harris Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Regular Tickets $250 for six people, VIP Tickets $225 per person. Purchase online