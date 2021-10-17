15 things to do in Vancouver this week: October 18 to 24

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

So much to do, so little time! Make the most of your new week by planning to check out these 15 events in Vancouver from October 18 to 24. On Pop-Up / Vancouver, The Haunted Sea, Alex Cuba and more.

What: On is touching down in the Kitsilano neighbourhood of Vancouver. The Swiss-based brand is hosting a pop-up space from October 20 to 22. Besides showcasing their latest product, On will be hosting a variety of events from their space including yoga classes, community runs, an Art Run, and more. Come move with us!

When: October 20 to 22, 2021

Time: 11 am to 5 pm daily. Community events will be hosted at 12 pm and 6 pm each day from the pop-up space. Check pop-up site for a full run-down of the events.

Where: 1500 Yew St, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Burnaby Village Museum is doing a new event this year that promises to transform its 10 acre space into an illuminated land of illusions for the spooky season. The all-ages Eerie Illusions experience will pull you into a unique self-guided walk using “state-of-the-art lighting, projections, soundscapes, and special effects” to transform you, according to the event website.

The new walk through is designed to take anywhere from 45 to 65 minutes to complete and will run rain or shine. There will be food trucks on site selling popcorn and candy apples, plus the Burnaby Village Museum cafe will be open for take-out eats.

When: October 22 to October 31

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Time: 5 pm to 11 pm or 6 pm to 10 pm, time depending on date

Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for children two to 12 years old, free for children under two. Purchase online

What: The Giants take on the Rockets in WHL action at Langley Events Centre on October 23.

When: October 23

Time: 7 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 St, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Britannia Mine Museum presents family-friendly frights and delights this Halloween season. Visitors of all ages are invited on an underground adventure of riddles and clues to discover lost pirate treasure. Then explore the Witches’ Lair, Terror Lab, and Wall of Wonders in the Bone Yard and check out the Spooky Skeleton Science Show and photo booth.

When: October 23 and 24, October 30 and 31

Time: 10 am to 3:30 pm

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: $15-$25. Members, as well as children two and under, are free. Purchase Online

What: Get in the mood for Halloween by visiting Vancouver’s most magical pop-up bar. The Wizard’s Den is a boozy interactive experience. In your 90-minute sitting, you’ll get to imagine what it would be like to be at a Hogwarts party. You and your friends will have to complete challenges to unlock potion ingredients. Then, you’ll brew your concoctions with the help of the local potion master. Your ticket will get you two boozy potions plus either a mulled wine or an IPA to drink.

When: Now until October 31

Time: Various times

Where: 904 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $46, purchase online

What: Throughout October, you can sip and savour the fall season during Whistler Craft Beer Month. Attendees can expect an assortment of fun, ale-themed events. From beer bingo to axe throwing, the community is rallying to put on more than 40 beer-centred experiences — a full itinerary that should be on every craft beer lover’s list. To inspire your mountain getaway fantasies, we’ve rounded up the top Whistler Craft Beer Month events you won’t want to miss.

When: Various dates throughout October

Time: Various times

Where: Various restaurants and locations across Whistler

Cost: Various, see the list of events online

What: The Da Vinci Experience is described as a visual and sensory celebration that highlights Da Vinci’s life and work as a renowned artist, inventor, engineer, and innovator. The exhibition includes a 4,000 sq ft immersive experience room that uses 360-degree projections to show off Da Vinci’s original works. Projections will also be used to create a virtual reality experience of inside Da Vinci’s studio. Additionally, there will be replicas of the unique inventions and machines he created based on original drawings.

Visits will take approximately one hour and timed entry takes place every 30 minutes. The experience is open to visitors of all ages, is wheelchair friendly, and organizers stress that they’ll be following all recommendations from the Ministry of Health.

When: Now until October 31

Time: Various times from 10 am to 6:30 pm

Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall (Entrance #3 by Restaurant Row)

Tickets: online

What: The Haunted Sea at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery invites visitors of all ages to meet spooky sea creatures and explore the discover colourful undersea decor created from upcycled materials. There are games, crafts, activities and more to enjoy all month long, with costumes encouraged on Halloween weekend.

When: Now until October 31, 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site – 12138 Fourth Avenue, Richmond

Cost: Regular admission applies: Adults $11, Youth (6-17) $7, free for society members

What: Taking place between October 15 and 25, the annual event invites guests to admire and celebrate the sheer beauty of our universe within the world’s largest accessible dark sky preserve. The stargazing extravaganza has a variety of events for everyone — whether you’re a space enthusiast or looking for a little family fun.

When: Now until October 25, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various, learn more online

What: Vancouver Mysteries’ Halloween Mystery Nights invites Super Families to try and stop the slimy supervillain Muck Monster from flooding Vancouver with rain and taking over the whole planet. This outdoor, interactive game will see each player receive a unique super power for the adventure. For ages 8 and up (one adult required per team) and costumes are encouraged.

When: Daily until October 31, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Secret location to be revealed to players

Cost: $35 per player plus GST. Purchase online

What: An exhibit at the Museum of Vancouver (MOV) will immerse you in the city’s bright past and delve into the divide that changed its urban landscape. On until Spring 2022, Neon Vancouver | Ugly Vancouver features a collection of flashy signs dating back to the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s. Some are being lit for the first time since they were recovered from junkyards.

When: Until Spring 2022

Where: Museum of Vancouver — 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver

Tickets: online

What: Held at Bear Creek Park, the Pumpkin Train and Halloween Scream Train is a spooky celebration for all ages. Go on a daytime ride through a decorated forest and recieve a treat and a pumpkin during your journey. Or travel through the haunted forest in the evening and hope that Chainsaw Charlie doesn’t get you! Pumpkin Train is open to all ages while the Scream Train is recommended for ages 12 and up.

When: Now until October 31, 2021

Time: 10 am to 4:30 pm (Pumpkin Train), 6:30 to 10 pm (Scream Train)

Where: Break Creek Park – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: $11.50 per person and under the age of two are free (Pumpkin Train), $14.70 per person (Scream Train). More info and tickets online

What: Vancouver Latin American Cultural Centre presents a livestream of Cuban-Canadian musician Alex Cuba in honour of Latin American Heritage Month. Enjoy this virtual performance of Afro-Cuban jazz and pop from the comfort of your homes.

When: October 21, 2021

Time: 8 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

What: Ready to go on a fear-filled adventure through a maze of terror? Vancouver Horror Nights is running its brand new Fear Maze for the 2021 Halloween season now until October 31 in Port Coquitlam. It’s an immersive adventure that will take you through an indoor space with 12 different rooms and areas. Using costumed performers and a plethora of special effects, organizers have created a walk-through horror experience inside the haunted Giggle Dam Theatre. If you want to intensify the horror, you can join for the Blackout Maze where they kill the lights and you have to travel only by the light of your glow stick.

When: Now until October 31, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: The Giggle Dam, 2616 Shaughnessy Street, Port Coquitlam

Tickets: Online, from $34.99

What: Coffee and Vancouver are an iconic duo, and there’s almost no street you can turn down that doesn’t have a coffee shop on it in this city. That makes it tough to figure out where to grab a latte, a flat white, or simply a good old drip coffee. Factor in the various roasters and the different drink types featured, and finding your spot can be tough.

With the weather finally cooling off, a warm cup of Joe is a vibe now more than ever before. We’ve put together a helpful list of the best coffee shops in Vancouver you need to check out at least once.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various coffee shops across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of coffee shops online