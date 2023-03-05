20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: March 6 to 12

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Winter is winding down, but the fun is just getting started! Here are 20 fun Vancouver events happening this week from March 6 to 12. Make plans for Broadway Across Canada, International Women’s Day celebrations, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: The musical Anastasia is coming to Vancouver from March 7 to 12 at Queen Elizabeth Theatre. The dazzling show transports the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find a home, love, and family.

When: March 7 to 12, 2023

Time: 8 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 7:30 pm Sunday

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season with two exciting home games in March. Catch them in action against Real Espana in CONCACAF Champions League action on March 8, then versus FC Dallas on March 11.

When: March 8 and 11, 2023

Time: 7 pm (March 8), 2 pm (March 11)

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Until the end of winter, skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. And fun can be had no matter the weather, as a retractable roof covers the Shipyards Skate Plaza.

Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free, with the former being mandatory for skaters under the age of 12.

When: Daily until March 26, 2023

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE; skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: ​Cory Weeds hosts the Jazz Jam at Shadbolt Centre, with local jazz musicians performing an improvised evening of music. Attendees of all ages and abilities can bring their own instruments to jam.

When: March 7, April 4 and May 2, 2023

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Shadbolt Centre for the Arts – 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Kate Hamill’s Sense and Sensibility, based on the iconic novel by Jane Austen, tells the tale of the Dashwood sisters, Marianne and Elinor. The audience will enjoy witticisms, romance, and bold theatricality as the sisters experience the sudden loss of their family fortune.

When: March 2 to April 2, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: From $35, purchase tickets online

What: From March 2 until International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8, you can sign up for a ton of incredible fitness classes by donation at Workout For Women’s Day. It’s a chance to sample classes from some of the city’s best trainers and studios. From pilates and yoga to kickboxing and a Bollywood dance party, there are classes for everyone available both online and in-studio.

When: March 2 to 8, 2023

Time: Check the schedule for class times

Where: Various locations in Vancouver

Tickets: Classes by donation

What: Coquitlam Heritage hosts a celebration of its current exhibit at Mackin House as well as International Women’s Day. Attendees will hear from bakers Negin Etemadi, Kristina Joe, Asha Chaudhary and the Artisan Baker in Residence Delali Adiamah during a panel discussion exploring their various cultural bread traditions, stories, and legacies.

When: March 8, 2023

Time: 7 to 8 pm

Where: Zoom

Cost: Free

What: QueerProv presents pay-what-you-can improv comedy shows every Wednesday at The Junction. Fill your laugh metre with theatre games, long-form laughs, and queer stories told by some of the city’s finest queer performers.

When: Every Wednesday

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Junction — 1138 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Pay-what-you-can, suggested $10. Purchase online

What: Curry Cup will see eight of the city’s top chefs compete in creating the best curry, which guests will then get to try and cast their vote for their favourite dish.

Curries will be judged by some of “Vancouver’s foodie elites,” including chefs, who will determine the winner based on criteria of plating, flavour, and cultural knowledge.

When: March 6, 2023

Time: 6:30 to 9 pm

Where: Heritage Hall, 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $59, available online

What: Vancouver Writers Fest and Vancouver Public Library host whitewater guide Tamar Glouberman and boilermaker Hilary Peach in conversation about how they blazed their paths in industries traditionally dominated by men. The authors will be in discussion with host and news director Charmaine de Silva.

When: March 8, 2023

Time: 7 to 8:30 pm

Where: Alice MacKay Room at Vancouver Public Library, Central Library – 350 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is a sensory extravaganza that will feature over 300 of the post-Impressionist artist’s finest works projected onto tall walls and expansive floors, including iconic works such as Starry Night and Sunflowers.

When: Now until March 9, 2023

Time: Sunday to Thursday, 10 am to 8 pm; Friday and Saturday, 10 am to 9 pm

Where: Agriplex at Cloverdale Fairgrounds — 17798 62nd Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: Starting at $31.99 for adults, $23.99 for children ages 5 to 15, plus ticketing fees. Purchase online

What: Thousands of trainers from across the region and further afield are expected to converge at the 2023 Pokémon Regional Championships to compete for up to $65,000 in prizes, scholarships, and gift cards.

The players will compete in head-to-head battles in three different categories: Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon Violet and Scarlet, and Pokémon GO. Competitors will have the chance to earn Play Points that count toward a potential invite to the Pokémon World Championships this August in Yokohama, Japan.

When: March 11 to 12, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East Exhibit Hall B – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Register: Online

What: The 18-woman-strong Sister Jazz Orchestra (SJO) will spotlight female writers who have influenced the past 90 years of jazz. The event includes five newly-commissioned works for the band by emerging writers plus features award-winning trombonist Audrey Ochoa. Directed by Christian Morrison.

When: March 10, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The BlueShore @ CapU – 2055 Purcell Way, North Vancouver

Cost: $25-$30, limited number of $10 tickets for youth. Purchase online

What: A rom-com featuring Keaton Chu, a Chinese Canadian kindergarten teacher who inherits a farm from his deceased parents, and Joe McKinley, a Japanese-Irish-Canadian produce wholesaler and bar star. The world premiere of My Little Tomator explores historical, familial, cultural and relationship issues while showing that love is possible even with dirty rotten tomatoes in the picture.

When: March 9 to 19, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm (plus 2 pm on March 12, 18 and 19)

Where: Historic Theatre, Vancity Culture Lab – 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $25, purchase online

What: The HUMP! Film Festival is a celebration of creative sexual expression. Head to the Rio Theatre to enjoy a carefully curated program with a cornucopia of body types, shapes, ages, colours, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes, all united by a shared spirit of sex positivity.

When: March 10 and 11, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm and 9:15 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 E Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 plus fees, purchase online

What: Award-winning comedian Ed Hill presents a Vancouver preview of his next show, Stupid Ed, at Kafka’s Coffee Roasting and Bakery. Stupid Ed is described as a show composed of introspections of Hill’s relationships with the female figures in his life.

Hill has appeared on AXS TV’s Gotham Comedy Live and Fox’s Laughs and has performed at JFL Northwest, Comedy Masala in Singapore and Live Comedy Club in Taiwan. His first comedy special is titled Candy & Smiley and is available on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

When: March 10, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Kafka’s Coffee Roasting and Bakery – 577 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Cost: $20 plus fees, purchase tickets online

What: Terminal City Tabletop Convention (TCTC) is taking place on March 11 and 12 at the Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre, with drop-in games, a silent auction, exhibitors, and more to check out throughout the weekend. This is TCTC’s 10th year as well as its first in-person event since 2019.

When: March 11 and 12, 2023

Time: 9 am to Midnight (Saturday), 9 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Taste of the Tri-Cities is a celebration highlighting all the fantastic eateries located in Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, and Port Moody. The dining festival features participating restaurants, breweries, distilleries, cafes, and more, offering special set menus, exclusive discounts, take-out features, and other offerings exclusive to the festival.

This year, dozens of local spots are participating, including Delish Gluten Free Bakery, Bar + Restaurant Nellos, BjornBar Bakery, House of Tofu Soup & Grill Express, On & Off Kitchen and Bar, and more.

When: Now until March 12, 2023

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across the Tri-City Area. See the list online.

What: The Canucks continue their NHL season this week with three home games this week at Rogers Arena. Visiting teams include the Nashville Predators on March 6, Anaheim Ducks on March 8, and Ottawa Senators on March 11.

When: March 6, 8, and 11, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm (Monday), 7 pm (Wednesday and Saturday)

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The Wrong Bashir introduces the audience to Bashir Ladha, who has been chosen to take on an important religious position. His parents have accepted the role on his behalf but conflict artists over the wayward philosophy major’s reaction to his appointment. A Flying Start Play produced in association with the Firehall Arts Centre and Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre.

When: Now until March 12, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Firehall Arts Centre – 280 East Cordova Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25-$35 plus fees. Purchase tickets online