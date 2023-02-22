Winter is undoubtedly the season of dining festivals in Vancouver, with events like Dine Out Vancouver, Bite of Burnaby, and Dine Around Delta encouraging folks to check out their local restaurants during what is typically a slow season.

A fourth dining festival on our radar is Taste of the Tri-Cities, a celebration highlighting all the fantastic eateries located in the Tri-City area (Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, and Port Moody).

The annual festival kicked off last week on February 17 and runs for almost an entire month, until Sunday, March 12.

Similar to the Lower Mainland’s other dining festivals, Taste of the Tri-Cities features participating restaurants, breweries, distilleries, cafes, and more, offering special set menus, exclusive discounts, take-out features, and other offerings exclusive to the festival period.

This year, dozens of local spots are participating, including Delish Gluten Free Bakery, Bar + Restaurant Nellos, BjornBar Bakery, House of Tofu Soup & Grill Express, On & Off Kitchen and Bar, and more.

Some examples of deals you’ll be able to find include Legend House Chinese Restaurant’s discounted prices on its beef rolls, Mariner Brewing’s deal of any handheld menu item or flatbread with a beer sleeve or flight for $18, and Loz Takos’ 15% discount deal.

Most spots don’t require a reservation but check each eatery’s specific offer online ahead of time in order to take full advantage of these great offers.

When: Now until Sunday, March 12

Where: Various locations

