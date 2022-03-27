20 things to do in Vancouver this week: March 28 to April 3

The last week of March is upon us and there are many new and fun things to do around Vancouver. From Whitecaps to Dua Lipa, Jurassic Festival and more, here are 20 things to keep you busy this week.

What: The 16th annual Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival (VCBF), one of the city’s most beautiful and beloved yearly events, features a variety of live public events across the city.

April will see the return of VCBF’s signature events, including The Big Picnic at David Lam Park on April 2 and Sakura Days at VanDusen Botanical Garden on April 9 and 10.

When: April 1 to 23, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations around Metro Vancouver

What: Classically trained Ukrainian violinist Vasyl Popadiuk performs a benefit concert to raise funds to help the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Popadiuk performs at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre with his five-member band, Papa Duke, with all proceeds raised being divided and donated equally to the Regional Children’s Hospital in Luhansk, Ukraine and the Regional Orphanage in Sumy, Ukraine.

When: March 28, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: $40.95, purchase online

What: Voxel Bridge, created by Columbian artist Jessica Angel, is a one-of-a-kind public art installation featuring augmented reality and blockchain technology underneath the south end of the Cambie Bridge. The exhibition is 19,000-square-feet in size and was created in association with the Vancouver Biennale. The artwork explores how public space can be constructed and used both physically and digitally. Voxel Bridge will remain in place and open to the public until 2023.

When: Now until 2023

Time: Anytime

Where: Underneath the south end of the Cambie Bridge

Cost: Free

What: Through the Nurses’ Lens, featuring photos and quotes from 12 nurses who worked in patient care during the ongoing public health crisis, is being showcased at Amelia Douglas Gallery.

Visitors will see deeply personal photographs and read thought-provoking quotes from the 12 nurses who volunteered to be part of Through the Nurses’ Lens. Some images show the photographer’s resilience and hope for the future, while others tell a story of great fatigue. There are photos expressing frustration with miscommunication and quotes sharing battles with burnout.

When: Now until May 3, 2022

Time: 10 am to 7:30 pm (Monday to Friday), 11 am to 4 pm (Saturdays). Closed Sundays

Where: Amelia Douglas Gallery – Fourth Floor North, Douglas College – 700 Royal Avenue New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: Sabrina Rani Furminger and Adrian Petriw are the hosts of YVR Screen Scene For Ukraine, a gala evening at VIFF Centre on March 30 in support of humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. The fundraiser features a special screening of Maidan, a documentary by Ukrainian filmmaker Sergey Loznitsa about the civil uprising in Kyiv against the regime of President Viktor Yanukovych.

YVR Screen Scene For Ukraine will also feature a performance by bandura musician Ruta Yawney, a post-screening reception, and an online auction with memorabilia, autographed collectibles, and filmmaking services donated by members of the city’s film and TV community.

When: March 30, 2022

Time: Doors open at 6 pm, event begins at 6:30 pm

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25, purchase online

What: Alternative rockers alt-J (“Breezeblocks”) and Portugal. The Man (“Feel It Still”) join forces for a concert at Pacific Coliseum on March 30 with special guest Cherry Glazerr.

When: March 30, 2022

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $49.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: United Players of Vancouver present the Canadian premiere of A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay about the Death of Walt Disney. Written by Lucas Hnath and directed by Adam Henderson, the play describes itself as being about egos, empires and changing the world.

When: March 25 to April 17, 2022 (Thursdays to Sundays)

Time: 8 pm (Thursdays to Saturday), 2 pm (Sunday)

Where: Jericho Arts Centre – 1675 Discovery Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps’ MLS regular-season continues with a matchup against Sporting Kansas City on April 2 at BC Place. And to get up close to the action, check out the Whitecaps’ new “pub on the pitch,” The Asahi Super Dry Landing.

When: April 2, 2022

Time: 5 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: A fitness-oriented community fundraiser to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House BC & Yukon. Participants are encouraged to team up with their families, friends and colleagues to run, walk, roll or cycle at least 73 km during the month. All donations collected will support the 2,000 families per year who stay at RMH BC’s 73-bedroom House and Family Room at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

When: Throughout April 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Wherever you like to run, walk, roll or cycle

Register and donate: online

What: Portland-born rapper, singer, and songwriter Adam Aminé Daniel, largely known as Aminé, will perform live at the PNE Forum during his 2022 The Best Tour Ever Tour, with support from British rapper and record producer AJ Tracey and Florida rapper 454.

When: March 28, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $43 — Available via TicketLeader

What: Canada’s first-ever Filipino Restaurant Month kicks off in April. Select Filipino restaurants in Vancouver will offer prix fixe menus, allowing diners to explore the awesome flavours of this unique and much-loved cuisine.

This project will be jointly executed by the Philippine Department of Tourism, Philippine Embassy in Ottawa, and the Philippine Consulates General in Vancouver, Toronto, and Calgary. Filipino Restaurant Month highlights Filipino eats, ingredients, chefs, and restaurants throughout the country.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Vancouver Opera and performers from the Yulanda M. Faris Young Artists Program will be performing a series of pop-up performances at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport on April 3. Performances will take place from 1 to 3 pm, and will include some of opera’s most famous duets, arias, trios and quarters, from iconic works like The Magic Flute and Madama Butterfly.

When: April 3, 2022

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport — 1000-7899 Templeton Station Road

Cost: Free

What: Take a step back in time at Jurassic Festival at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds’ Agriplex Hall to see robot dinos, go on rides, and enjoy on-theme activities.

The event is family-friendly and allows visitors to hang out with animatronic dinosaurs of all sorts and sizes. Check out extinct creatures while they get up close and personal as part of the world-class, one-of-a-kind experience.

When: April 1 to 3, 2022

Time: two-hour time slots between 9 am and 7 pm

Where: Cloverdale Fair Ground, Surrey

Cost: Various prices purchase online

What: Ronny Chieng is a famous stand-up comedian, actor, and correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. He's starred in blockbuster films such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Crazy Rich Asians. He also has his own Netflix Special, Asian Comedian Destroys America! Vancouver-based comedian Julie Kim is opening.

When: March 31, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $37.50, purchase online

What: Vallea Lumina is an enchanting outdoor experience that is just a 10-minute drive from Whistler Village. Immerse yourself in a natural landscape that’s been transformed with lights, sounds, videos, and art as you wander through the woods on your journey.

The 1.5 km undulating trail can take visitors between 50 and 80 minutes to explore. You can get your tickets online in advance. For the winter season, the first showtimes of the night will happen at 6 pm. During the holiday season, shows will begin at 5 pm.

When: Select dates from now until April 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Cougar Mountain Basecamp, Whistler

Cost: $24.99 to $39.99, children 5 and under free. Purchase online

What: The Canucks have a busy schedule ahead as they push for the playoffs. Head to Rogers Arena to cheer them on against the Vegas Golden Knights on April 3.

When: April 3, 2022

Time: 4 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Drag on the Drive at Havana on April 2 and 3 is hosted by Xanax ahd Mx.Bukuru, and features a lineup of Vancouver’s favourite performers. Each ticket includes a reservation and a donation to QMUNITY. Food and beverage, tax, and gratuity are not included in the ticket price.

When: April 2 and 3, 2022

Time: 10 am to 3 pm (Saturday), 9 pm to late (Sunday)

Where: Havana -1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $30, reserve online

What: NOURISH, on display at the Richmond Art Gallery from January 22 to April 3, features works by artist duo, Mizzonk (Wan-Yi Lin and Roger Chen), and American poet Jane Wong. The exhibit features a new work by Mizzonk titled Six Acres, a projected animation produced from watercolour drawings on paper, and was developed from their observations of living and working in the peaceful outdoor area. NOURISH also marks the Canadian premiere for Seattle-based Wong and her installation After Preparing the Altar, The Ghosts Feast Feverishly.

When: Now until April 3, 2022

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Friday), 12 pm to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Richmond Art Gallery at Richmond Cultural Centre – 7700 Minoru Gate, Richmond

Admission: By donation

What: Following her smash-hit-filled, Grammy-award-winning album Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa is on a highly-anticipated tour of the same name.

Future Nostalgia is the longest-running top 10 album by a female artist on the Billboard 200 in 2021. It was also the #1 most-streamed album of 2020 on Spotify.

When: April 1, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: The Vancouver Warriors continue their National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena with a matchup against the Albany Firewolves on April 2.

Make plans to check out the Weekend Warriors NUTRL Zone, a 300-person general admission party that takes place behind the net. Tickets to the zone are just $20 and it’s the perfect place to watch all the action.

When: April 2, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online