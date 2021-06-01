34 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in June

Please note: As ordered by health officials, non-essential travel between regions in BC is not permitted at this time. Currently, indoor gatherings of up to five visitors or one other household are allowed. Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are also permitted, but use COVID-19 layers of protection and maintain physical distancing. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor. If you are sick, please stay home.

Summer is just around the corner, and the city is filled with many great events to check out in June.

From TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival to Nosh Foodie Fest, Go by Bike Week and more, here are 31 fun things to do in Vancouver this month.

See also:

Things to do in June

What: The 35th annual TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival is presenting over 100 virtual events from June 25 to July 4, all following Provincial Health Office’s guidelines. Plans for limited in-person attendance are also being developed in the event that health orders are updated to permit small gatherings. This year’s lineup includes artists from Vancouver and BC as well as international stars streaming from New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Amsterdam, and Paris. There will also be free online workshops, club performances, and a continued partnership with North Shore Jazz. All streams are available to watch until midnight on July 6, 2021.

When: June 25 to July 4, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and limited in-person attendance should health orders be updated to permit small gatherings.

Cost: Free and ticketed events, purchase online

What: Travel virtually to the U’mista Cultural Centre in Alert Bay, BC with Sara Fulla, where you’ll learn about the history and cultural significance of Potlatches as well as the artistic practices of cedar weaving, song and dance. Viewers will then be transported to the remote Great Bear Rainforest in Klemtu, BC where they will meet Sierra Hall at Spirit Bear Lodge. From harvesting traditional foods and wildlife watching to viewing petroglyphs and historical tours, Spirit Bear Lodge fosters deep connections to place and land.

When: June 17, 2021

Time: 2 to 3 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, register online

What: Paint in the Park is a beginner-friendly painting workshop hosted by Art From The Heart. The two-hour outdoor interactive workshop takes place rain or shine and will have an instructor guiding guests through recreating a painting. The COVID-safe and socially-distant atmosphere will be set with music, interactive installations and outdoor decor. No experience necessary and all materials provided.

When: June 10, June 24, July 13 and August 10, 2021

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: John Hendry (Trout Lake) Park – Location to be emailed to participants

Cost: $50, register Online

What: Upintheair Theatre’s rEvolver Festival features 12 artist presentations divided into audio and digital experiences. There will be workshops and conversations as well as readings and talkbacks around themes of activism and environment, colonialism and identity, mental health and hope.

When: Now until June 6, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free though donations are welcome, register online

What: Vancouver Heritage Foundation presents a virtual edition of the Heritage House Tour is back. There will be two online events where participants will tour six unique homes and discover their stories.

When: June 3 and June 8, 2021

Time: 7 to 8:30 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: $30-$40, purchase online

What: Wings and Wizards is an immersive, family-friendly exhibit that will span over 7,000-sq-ft inside BC Place. Produced by SHINE Experiences, the touch-free exhibition is a mystical adventure that involves both a wizard’s academy and an enchanted forest. The event is self-guided, using tools such as motion tracking, proximity-based devices, lights, projections, props, and soundscapes. The key to the entire experience, according to organizers, is a trusty magic wand that visitors will use to “cast spells, solve riddles, and move through space and time.”

When: June to September 2021

Time: Monday to Friday from 1 to 9:15 pm; Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 9:15 pm

Where: BC Place (Gate A) – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Prices start at $65, purchase online

What: Art Walk Strathcona is a self-guided tour of five billboards along East Hastings where Strathcona’s galleries are showcasing contemporary art from Indigenous and Canadian artists. Plus enter to win prizes by photographing the art billboards and sharing to your Instagram account using #ArtWalkStrathcona and tag @madeinstrathcona.

When: Now until June 14, 2021

Time: Anytime

Where: Various locations along East Hastings in Strathcona

Cost: Free

What: Take a train trip through Stanley Park and discover fun facts about the resident wildlife and the park’s history. Younger riders can even earn a Junior Urban Forest Ranger button by asking for the quiz at the Ticket Booth before boarding the train and completing it during the journey.

When: Saturdays and Sundays until June 27, 2021; Wednesdays to Sundays from June 30 to September 6, 2021. Open on stat holidays.

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Stanley Park Miniature Railway – Pipeline Road, Stanley Park

Cost: Various prices, sold on-site

What: Interior Infinite at The Polygon Gallery showcases an international group of artists and their works in photography, video, performance, and sculpture. The exhibition mainly features portraiture, with a focus on self-portraiture, with an exploration of costume and masquerade as strategies for showing, rather than hiding, identities.

When: June 25 to September 2, 2021

Time: Wednesday, 10 am–5 pm; Thursday, 10 am–8 pm; Friday–Sunday, 10 am–5 pm

Where: The Polygon Gallery — 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: The Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden in Vancouver’s Chinatown is a Ming Dynasty-style garden-home museum, and is the first among its kind to have been built outside of China. Go for a peaceful stroll while discovering culture and community.

When: Friday to Sunday in June 2021

Time: Entry times will be available every 30 minutes starting at 11 am, with the last entry time at 3 pm.

Where: The Garden’s primary entrance has been relocated to Keefer and Carrall Street, right across from S.U.C.C.E.S.S. Simon K.Y. Lee Senior Care Home.

Cost: $12-$16 or $32 for family, more details and purchase Online

What: The 14th annual Doors Open Richmond is going virtual in 2021, with new videos and behind-the-scenes footage from more than 30 partner sites spotlighted on the City of Richmond’s website and Richmond Museum’s social media channels.

When: June 5 to 12, 2021

Time: Anytime

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

What: Restore your spirit through an exploration of Indigenous wellness rituals. Frank Antoine, co-founder of the Okanagan’s Moccasin Trails, will host a smudging ceremony and attendees will learn about the colonization of Indigenous wellness practices. Viewers will then meet Dennis Thomas of Vancouver’s Takaya Tours, an Indigenous-owned eco-tourism venture. Indigenous peoples have travelled the land and waters of traditional territory for thousands of years, and Dennis will share his ancestral knowledge, fostering an appreciation for wilderness and Indigenous culture. Learn how nature and sustainability, through an Indigenous worldview, contribute to social wellbeing.

When: June 22, 2021

Time: 2 to 3 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, register online

What: Laugh Track Pop-up Comedy Club presents Charlie Demers, Dino Archie, Sophie Buddle, Yumi Nagashima, Marito Lopez and host Chris Giffin in the Anna Junge’s Brain Cancer Awareness Virtual Comedy Fundraiser. All proceeds will be donated to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada.

When: June 5, 2021

Time: 8 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: $20, purchase online

What: Performing arts curator and facilitator Joyce Rosario and founder of Fascinator Management Dani Fecko share practical tips, tricks, and skills for artists to talk about their art.

When: June 1, 2021

Time: 7:30 to 9 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, register online

What: Vancouver International Children’s Festival presents theatre, music, dance and storytelling performances created specifically for children. This year’s festival is all virtual with a mix of live and pre-recorded online shows by artists like Bobs & Lolo, The Human Radio, Fred Penner, and more.

When: May 31 to June 13, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual

Cost: Pay-what-you-can, purchase online

What: A free educational Hash 101 session on the history, uses and consumption of hash is taking place on June 2. Hosted by Simply Bare Organic’s Director of Cannabis, Mikky Hasch, and Adolfo Gonzalez and Julie Domingo from CannaReps, the event will take attendees through the evolution of hash, looking back at history and where we are today. Cannabis entrepreneurs and educators, the Stolbie Sisters, will also share their hash experiences with attendees.

When: June 2, 2021

Time: 5 to 6 pm

Where: Virtual

Tickets: Free

Enjoy the great outdoors

What: HUB Cycling’s Go by Bike Week encourages people to get out and ride their bikes anywhere and everywhere. Participants are encouraged to log their bike trips during the week at btww.ca for a chance to win great prizes, track kilometres, and see how many greenhouse gas emissions have been saved by ‘going by bike’. The event features free webinars on cycling including Intro to City Cycling, Cycling for All Abilities, Cycling for the Body and Mind, Cycling for Sustainable Cities, and Intro to E-Bikes. Check out the full event schedule here.

When: May 31 to June 6, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and anywhere you can bike to

Cost: Free

What: Splash parks are great for everyone: kids, and for those who are young at heart. Some water parks opened up over the Victoria Day long weekend and a few more are set to open in June. The Vancouver Park Board notes online, all spray parks it operates have buttons to turn on the water for five minutes at a time to follow water restrictions, and most parks have limited to no supervision. These parks are also on a “first come, first serve” basis.

Where: Various locations in Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: With daylight lasting longer, it’s hard to resist some adventure. Fortunately, our extensive backyard has several route options that are not too advanced, but at the same time, a treat for the eyes. Here are eight of them.

Where: Various locations in Metro Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Community Arts Council of Vancouver presents BIKEnnale/WALKennale, a series of self-guided walking and cycling tours. A one-time donation will provide participants new tours sent every week until October 11. All funds raised support Vancouver Biennale public art installations, exhibitions, artist residencies, and educational programs.

When: Now until October 11, 2021

Time: Anytime

Where: Various locations

Cost: One-time $5 minimum donation for individuals or $15 for families, register online

What: We know your pooch always loves to take a swim too so it’s time to dive into the best places to take your dog for a dip. Beaches, parks, lakes and more.

Where: Various locations in Metro Vancouver

Cost: Free

Bon appetit around the city

What: Summer is just around the corner and the sunshine is already here! It’s the perfect time to take advantage of the many great patios around Vancouver. The Dished Restaurant Guide has got you covered with information on the world-class dining, drinks, and more that the city has to offer. Here are 11 must-visit patios on the Dished Restaurant Guide.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of patios Online

What: Experience Capilano Mall’s NOSH Foodie Fest ― a virtual event happening throughout June. Taste, sip, and savour yummy activities from the comfort of your kitchen. Don’t miss out on virtual cooking classes, custom jar label workshops, a food styling and photography tutorial, and even an online tea party with etalk’s own Danielle Graham!

When: June 1 to June 30, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Visit capilanomall.com/nosh for more details

Cost: Free

What: An immersive exploration of the rich history and cultures of Indigenous cuisine and wine in BC. Viewers will meet Paul Natrall, second-generation chef and owner of Vancouver’s Indigenous food truck, Mr. Bannock, and Ryan Widdup, manager and sommelier of the Okanagan’s picturesque Indigenous World Winery. Learn how to make authentic bannock from home and learn about the history and practices behind Indigenous wine.

When: June 15, 2021

Time: 2 to 3 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, register online

What: You work hard and now it’s time to treat yourself! Take a break and check out this list of where to find some of the best little sweets around, from tiny tarts to cute delicate cakes and more.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of mini desserts Online

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

What: Find more than 25 vendors and food trucks, right in the heart of the city, close to several bus and SkyTrain stops. This year, the market is featuring many of the vendors from the Main Street Station Farmers Market, which is closed for the 2021 season due to nearby construction.

When: Every Wednesday from June 2 to October 6, 2021

Time: 2 pm to 2:30 pm (for those vulnerable to COVID-19), 2:30 pm to 6 pm (general public)

Location: North Plaza at Vancouver Art Gallery, West Georgia Street at Hornby Street

What: Browse at more than 25 vendors and food trucks at this bustling spot on the seawall, not far from Science World.

When: Every Thursday from June 3 to October 7, 2021

Time: 2 pm to 2:30 pm (for those vulnerable to COVID-19), 2:30 pm to 6 pm (general public)

Location: Concord Community Park, 50 Pacific Boulevard at Quebec Street

What: Discover more than 30 stalls, right in the heart of Granville Island. This summertime market started over three decades ago, with just a dozen farmers selling out of the backs of their trucks.

When: Every Thursday from June 17 to August 26, 2021

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 1404 Anderson Street, under the Granville Street Bridge

What: Visitors will discover over 60 farms and producers at the weekly Trout Lake Farmers Market. Market amenities include food and coffee trucks, bike racks, grocery pick-up zone and chef parking

When: Every Saturday until October 30, 2021

Time: 9 to 9:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 9:30 to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: Lakewood Dr. & E 13th Ave., Vancouver

What: Visitors will find over 25 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until October 30, 2021

Time: 10 to 10:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 10:30 to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: 50 E 30th Ave and Ontario St, Vancouver

What: Visitors will find over 30 farms and producers as well as food and coffee trucks at the West End Farmers Market every Saturday. Shop for fruits and vegetables, meats, treats and desserts, and more.

When: Every Saturday until October 30, 2021

Time: 9 to 9:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 9:30 to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: 1100 Comox St between Bute and Thurlow, Vancouver

What: Discover Vancouver’s only farmers’ market located on a working farm. Tuesdays offer veggies, fruits, herbs, flowers and free-range eggs, all fresh from UBC Farm, while Saturdays feature a wide variety of vendors.

When: Every Tuesday and Saturday from June 5 to November 27, 2021

Time: 4 pm to 6 pm (Tuesdays), 10 am to 2 pm (Saturdays)

Location: UBC Farm – 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver

What: Visitors will find over 50 farms and producers as well as food and coffee trucks at Kitsilano Farmers Market every Sunday. Shop for fruits and vegetables, meats, treats and desserts, and more.

When: Every Sunday until October 31, 2021

Time: 9:30 to 10 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 10 am to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: 10th Ave. and Larch St., Vancouver

What: Discover over 25 farms and producers along with food and coffee trucks at Mount Pleasant Farmers Market every Sunday. Shop for fruits and vegetables, meats, treats and desserts, and more.

When: Every Sunday until October 31, 2021

Time: 10 to 10:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID-19), 10:30 am to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: Dude Chilling Park – 8th Ave and Guelph St, Vancouver