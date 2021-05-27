The Dished Restaurant Guide is the one-stop-shop to find awesome restaurants, breweries, food trucks, bakeries, and more in and around Vancouver. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Dished Restaurant Guide community, head here to join.

Summer is just around the corner and the sunshine is already here! It’s the perfect time to take advantage of the many great patios around Vancouver.

The Dished Restaurant Guide has got you covered with information on the world-class dining, drinks, and more that the city has to offer.

Here are 11 must-visit patios on the Dished Restaurant Guide.

Soak in the sunshine along with a meal and a pint from the wide selection of options at The Colony Bar. Chicken tacos, Spicy Thai Curry Rice Bowl, Colony Stinger, and more. There are four locations to enjoy in Metro Vancouver.

Address: 3255 West Broadway, Vancovuer

Phone: 604-559-6070

Address: 2904 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-565-6246

Address: 965 Granville Street, Vancouver

Address: 2100 Dollarton Highway, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-770-4980

There’s a lot of plant-based dishes to devour at Bad Apple, including vegan wings, Spicy Seitan Sandwich desserts and more. There are also draft beers, cocktails and other delicious drinks to enjoy on the patio.

Address: 2481 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-8364

All of Tap & Barrel’s locations have beautiful outdoor patios with amazing views of Vancouver. Dine on bbq ribs, Green Goddess Halloumi Bowl, and other tasty choices. And if you bring your pup with you, they’ll set you on a table near a tie-up space alongside the patio fence so that your furry friend is close by.

Address: 75 Athletes Way, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-2223

Address: 76-1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Phone: 604-235-9827

Address: 8 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-638-2339

Located in the Vancouver Art Gallery, 1931 Gallery Bistro features a beautiful patio that overlooks Robson Square below. Order eggs benedict for brunch, dine on salmon or sablefish for dinner, and of course, don’t forget your favourite wine or beer.

Address: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Patrons who head to Sopra Sotto can expect fresh Italian eats like pasta, salads, and pizza made with local ingredients. And happy hour is always enjoyable on the patio when the weather is nice.

Address: 1510 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-251-7586

Beave Ave Bar & Grill serves West Coast-inspired dishes with local craft beer, wine, and original cocktails. Bask in the spectacular views from the patio while dining on their Beach Burger, Cod and Chips, Beach House Salad, and more.

Address: #1 1012 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-676-2337

Bridges is just steps away from Granville Island Public Market and the waterfront and offers two large patios with two different menus. Try them both when the sun is shining with menu items such as wild mushroom & truffle pizza, halibut cioppino and more.

Address: 1696 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-4400

Miku in Coal Harbour is the flagship location of Aburi Restaurants. It’s known for its Aburi sushi and Kaiseki set menus, and it also happens to have a patio complete with unparalleled views of Vancouver Harbour.

Address: 70-200 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-3900

You can dine in style at Dockside’s beautiful patio. Take in the sights and sounds of the False Creek inlet while indulging in Dockside’s extensive breakfast, lunch, dinner, and drink menus. Stuffed french toast, truffle parmesan fries at happy hour, and more.

Address: 1253 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-7070

Diners on the H Tasting Lounge patio are treated to a picturesque view of the Seawall and the Burrard Inlet. Enjoy their renowned signature cocktail program along with dishes like HTL Smash Burger, Panzanella Salad, and more.

Address: Westin Bayshore – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-691-6962

The family-owned and operated brewery celebrates the good things in life with its beer offerings. Head down to 33 Acres Brewing and have a glass of 33 Acres of Ocean, 33 Acres of Sunshine, 33 Acres of Life, or more on their patio. Plus enjoy a variety of brunch menu and bar staples with your drink.

Address: 15 W 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-4589

