Vancouver's Stanley Park Train reopens to the public

One of Vancouver’s most historic attractions has reopened to the public.

As of May 22, the Stanley Park Railway is now open on weekends and statutory holidays between 11 am and 4 pm.

The two-kilometre track goes through the grounds of Stanley Park that were cleared by Typhoon Freda. The City of Vancouver describes the storm, which took place in 1962, as the “most devastating” in Vancouver’s history.

The railway’s locomotives also feature an impressive locally built replica of Canadian Pacific Railway Engine #374, which is “famous for pulling Canada’s first transcontinental passenger train in Vancouver in the late 1880s.”

Masks and facial coverings will be required on the attraction for all passengers above the age of three. The railway will provide disposable masks for those who don’t have any.

Additionally, the ticket booth will only accept payment by debit or credit card. Physical distancing protocols also remain in place.

On June 30, the train will expand operations to five days a week and will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm. Extended dates and hours will remain until September 6, 2021.