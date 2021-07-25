15 things to do in Vancouver this week: July 26 to August 1

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

The last week of July is already here so let’s make the most of it. From Decentralized Pride Parade to Chilliwack Sunflower Festival and more, here are 15 things to do in and around Vancouver this week

See also:

What: Participants are invited to tune in from a park, patio, or backyard to view a digital broadcast of the Pride Parade. Wherever you are, Vancouver Pride invites attendees to celebrate and bring the community together.

When: August 1, 2021

Time: 12 pm to 2 pm

Where: Anywhere you are and virtual

Cost: Free

What: Think in Color is an annual virtual event designed to drive diversity forward by featuring traditionally underrepresented entrepreneurs in the online business space. Register to access 15+ workshops by notable female women of colour entrepreneurs who will provide tips and strategies on how to build and scale a business using digital products and online courses.

When: July 27-28, 2021

Time: 8:30 am to 4 pm PT

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register Online

What: The Fraser Valley Bandits face the Edmonton Stingers in Canadian Elite Basketball League action at Abbotsford Centre. As part of Step 3 of BC’s restart plan, 50% capacity is allowed at indoor sporting events, meaning about 3,500 fans are allowed to attend.

When: July 27, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Rd, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Indigenous Artists share their works and celebrate their journey of reclamation through art in this series presented by The Arts Council of New Westminster. July 29 showcases Ribbon Skirt Making with Elder Christy David and July 30 features Stand-Up Comedy, Poetry and Storytelling with Mitchell Saddleback.

When: July 29 and July 30, 2021

Time: 12 pm (Thursday), 6:30 pm (Friday)

Where: Centennial Lodge at Queens Park – New Westminster and livestreamed on the Art’s Council’s Facebook page

Cost: Free, register online

What: Three COVID-safe, pop-up Pride Lounges are coming to downtown Vancouver. They’ll be taking place across from Jim Deva Plaza, Stanley Park Brewpub, and šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square at the Vancouver Art Gallery. Groups of up to six people can book two-hour time slots to enjoy drinks, as well as lounge-style entertainment featuring drag performers. Tickets are required for this 19+ event.

When: July 30 to August 1, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Downtown Vancouver

Cost: $10, purchase online

What: The exhibition commemorates the 10th anniversary of the 2011 triple disaster that saw a 9.0 magnitude earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown hit the eastern region of Japan. The exhibition will be an important opportunity for those of us living in Canada to consider the impact of natural disasters — as the coast of BC is at risk of potentially major earthquakes and tsunamis.

When: Until September 5, 2021

Where: Museum of Anthropology – 6393 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Time: 10 am to 5 pm, closed on Monday

Tickets: Available online

What: Time to stretch out those legs and hit the great outdoors. Rain or shine, it’s a fine time to chase some views and conquer the trails. To get you started, we’ve put together a bumper list of hikes of all varieties across Metro Vancouver, the North Shore, Bowen Island, the Fraser Valley, and the Sea-To-Sky. From lush green forests to roaring waterfalls, from rocky beaches to epic sunsets, you’re sure to find some inspiration to get you outdoors.

When: Any day

Time: Any time

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Shipyards Live is a summer series that will feature live music, food, activities, and vendors. Visitors to the outdoor event can expect food trucks and live music on each day of the festival, including a wide range of genres like R&B, soul, funk, country, pop, jazz, and Brazilian Samba. Additionally, there will be a number of artisans and artists with their work on display and available for purchase.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from July 30 to September 18, 2021

Time: Throughout the day until 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Sitting down with a cup of perfectly brewed coffee is great any time of day. After all, coffee is more than just a pick-me-up, it’s a way of life for many Vancouverites.

Here are 10 great coffee spots in and around Vancouver on the Dished Restaurant Guide. And don’t forget to order yourself a tasty treat or delicious meal while you’re at it.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various coffee shops across Metro Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of coffee shops Online

What: Pop Queen Cardio presents an outdoor Pride fundraiser with multiple cardio fitness sessions. The charity event at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square will also feature live drag performances by Kendall Gender and Bibi SouPhresh.

When: July 27, 2021

Time:6:30 to 7:45 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) – 800 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation, register online

What: One of Vancouver’s most delicious summer events, Railtown’s Tailgate BBQ will serve attendees an array of delicious meats made in a custom-made 12-foot barbecue barrel along with their choice of two summer-worthy sides and a libation. Think slow-smoked brisket, pork shoulder, beer-brined chicken and brats, and Jalapeño Corn Bread, to name a few morsels that will be available. There’s also a vegetarian plate up for order featuring vegan Bratwursts. All tickets will include a beverage.

When: July 27, 28, and 29, 2021

Time: Two time slots available per day from 12:30 to 3 pm and 3 pm to 5:30 pm

Where: Rendition Developments — 460 Railway Street, Vancouver (half-block away from Railtown Cafe’s flagship location)

Tickets: Buy online

What: The Beaumont Studios presents an outdoor 19+ comedy show in their courtyard every Friday night with local and international acclaimed comedians. July 30 features performances by Dave Nystrom, Maddy Kelly and host Ross Dauk.

When: July 30, 2021

Time: 7 pm and 9:15 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: $25, purchase online

What: The festival boasts more than three kilometres of flowered pathways throughout the field. Visitors can find three display gardens with 42 varieties of sunflowers, over 50 types of dahlias, eight varieties of gladiolas, and a large bed of wildflowers. There will be plenty of chances to grab an insta-worthy photo, with other popular returning features include self-pick sunflowers, a field-side store with fresh and potted sunflowers, sunflower seeds and bulbs, and plenty of snacks and drinks available on-site.

In order to ensure a safe experience for guests, the festival will implement a limited hourly capacity. There will also be hand-sanitizing stations and cleaning of frequent high-touch areas.

When: July 26 to September 6, 2021

Time: Hours of operation vary based on date

Where: 41310 Yale Road, Chilliwack, British Columbia

Tickets: Available online

What: Discover Vancouver’s only farmers’ market located on a working farm. Tuesdays offer veggies, fruits, herbs, flowers and free-range eggs, all fresh from UBC Farm, while Saturdays feature a wide variety of vendors.

When: Every Tuesday and Saturday until November 27, 2021

Time: 4 pm to 6 pm (Tuesdays), 10 am to 2 pm (Saturdays)

Location: UBC Farm – 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver

What: The Firehall Arts Centre and the Vancouver Independent Music Centre present a summer music series that will occur on weekends from July 30 to September 5. Music in the Courtyard kicks off on July 30 with a performance by M’Girl, an ensemble of Indigenous women with stories and songs on the gifts received from Mother Earth.

When: July 30, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: Firehall Arts Centre – 280 E Cordova St, Vancouver

Cost: $20-$40 sliding scale, purchase online