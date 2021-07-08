Railtown’s Tailgate BBQ returns with several summer events
One of Vancouver’s most delicious summer events, Railtown’s Tailgate BBQ, is back for 2021 with several dates.
The events will take place a half-block away from Railtown Cafe’s flagship location at Rendition Developments (460 Railway Street).
The series will be held on July 27, 28, and 29 with two time slots available per day: 12:30 to 3 pm and 3 pm to 5:30 pm.
Tailgate attendees can expect an array of delicious meats made in a custom-made 12-foot barbecue barrel along with their choice of two summer-worthy sides and a libation.
Think slow-smoked brisket, pork shoulder, beer-brined chicken and brats, and Jalapeño Corn Bread, to name a few morsels that will be available.
There’s also a vegetarian plate up for order featuring vegan Bratwursts. All tickets will include a beverage.
You can buy your tickets to this can’t-miss seasonal event now.
Railtown’s Tailgate BBQ
When: July 27, 28, and 29; two time slots available per day from 12:30 to 3 pm and 3 pm to 5:30 pm
Where: Rendition Developments — 460 Railway Street, Vancouver (half-block away from Railtown Cafe’s flagship location)
Tickets: Buy online