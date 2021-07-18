15 things to do in Vancouver this week: July 19 to 25, 2021

BC’s Founding College of Massage Therapy Education

Looking for fun events to fill your summer schedule? We’re here to help with our list of 15 things to check out from July 19 to 25 in Vancouver. Pride Summer Series, Richmond Night Market, and more.

What: The 2021 VanPrideFest presents the Pride Summer Series of online concerts in partnership with Fido. Enjoy performances by Old Soul Rebel, Parlour Panther and Matthew Presidente on July 23. The events also include a hilarious host, trivia, and a chance to win prize packages when watching live.

When: July 23, 2021

Time: 6 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

What: FortisBC and Fresh Air Cinema present an outdoor drive-in screening of Jurassic Park to raise funds for the Semiahmoo First Nation Youth Group. Social distancing rules must be followed and only vehicles will be allowed. No bikes or walk-ins.

When: July 23, 2021

Time: Gates 7:30 pm, showtime 9 pm

Where: Semiamhoo Park – 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock

Cost: Suggested donation $20, purchase online

What: From Monday, July 19 to Friday, July 23, Career Zone will host a virtual hiring week with some of Vancouver’s most well-known food purveyors. Career Zone is a WorkBC Centre aimed at helping youth job seekers between the ages of 16 and 30. The event is free to attend and open to all job seekers in Vancouver.

In order to attend Career Zone Virtual Hiring Week, attendees must register in advance for free online. They will also be able to select which specific employer events they attend, whether it’s one or all.

When: July 19 to 23, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, register online

What:South Granville Business Improvement Association is partnering with craft collectives to present a craft pop-up series and a summer street fair experience. The market is free to attend and open to the public, and visitors can browse curated collections of handcrafted pottery, illustrations, clothing, jewellery, and more. July 24 features The Nooks, a creative collective that showcases 100% Canadian artists and entrepreneurs and their all-handmade items.

When: July 24, 2021

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Granville Street at West 10th and West 11th Ave

Cost: Free

What: Too late for breakfast? Too early for lunch? Not when brunch is on the table! It’s one of our favourite meals of the day, and Vancouver has some quality spots to enjoy a mid-morning meal. Here are must-visit brunch spots in Vancouver on the Dished Restaurant Guide.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of must-visit brunch spots Online

What: The West Coast College of Massage Therapy hosts Information Sessions to learn about their 20-month, full-time Registered Massage Therapy program. If you are looking to start or change careers, Registered Massage Therapy may be right for you. Lots of job opportunities, great pay, flexible hours, and the opportunity to make a difference in the health and wellbeing of others. WCCMT campus is conveniently located steps from both New Westminster Skytrain stations.

To attend, email: [email protected]

When: Due to increased COVID-19 restrictions this event will be held virtually via Zoom

Tickets: Email: [email protected] to register

What: TikTok Canada is partnering with local sweet spots to hand out a trend-inspired treat IRL as a part of their Summer Starts on TikTok initiative. The Pancake Cereal Sundae will be offered for free at Mister Artisan Ice Cream in Vancouver and Welcome Parlour in North Vancouver during regular business hours and while supplies last on the designated dates.

When: July 23 to 25, 2021

Time: 2 pm to 10 pm (Mister Artisan Ice Cream), 12 to 10 pm (Welcome Parlour)

Where: Mister Artisan Ice Cream – 1141 Mainland Street, Vancouver; Welcome Parlour – 25 Victory Ship Way #126, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Collingwood Neighbourhood House presents free dance lessons in the Annex Plaza every Saturday this month as part of the 2021 Collingwood Days Festival. July 24 features VanCubinitas.

When: Every Saturday from now until July 31, 2021

Time: 7 to 8:30 pm

Where: Collingwood Neighbourhood House Annex (at the Ormidale Street entrance) – 3690 Vanness Avenue Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America. Organizers say market-goers can expect “a smaller venue to start, with reduced capacity” and gradually more vendors as time goes on and health guidelines allow. The marker features shopping, live entertainment, and the always popular International Food Fair.

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday preceding Statutory

Holidays. July 23 to September 6, 2021

Time: 6 pm to midnight

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

What: Indigenous Artists share their works and celebrate their journey of reclamation through art in this series presented by The Arts Council of New Westminster. July 24 features Lady’s Fancy Shawl dancing demonstration with Fawnda Bullshields.

When: July 24, 2021

Time: 12 pm

Where: Centennial Lodge at Queens Park – New Westminster and livestreamed on the Art’s Council’s Facebook page

Cost: Free, register online

What: Browse more than 25 vendors and food trucks at this bustling spot on the seawall, not far from Science World.

When: Every Thursday until October 7, 2021

Time: 2 pm to 2:30 pm (for those vulnerable to COVID-19), 2:30 pm to 6 pm (general public)

Location: Concord Community Park, 50 Pacific Boulevard at Quebec Street

What: Granville Island Brewing has partnered with a variety of Vancouver fitness studios for a series of outdoor fitness classes to celebrate the launch of their low-cal California Common Steam Lager. Register online and head down to Jack Poole Plaza for a meditative yoga session, high-intensity workouts and more. All proceeds will go back to the fitness studios and local businesses.

When: July 24 and 25 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Jack Poole Plaza at the Vancouver Convention Centre (by the Digital Orca) 1055 Canada Place Vancouver

Cost: $23.34, purchase online

What: VFMF At Home features a free online series of specially filmed concerts and song circles. The virtual festival includes a variety of musical styles and genres from some of BC’s top artists, including Jocelyn Pettit Band, Locarno, and more.

When: Now until July 25, 2021

Time: Anytime

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

What: The Fraser Valley Bandits take the court against the Edmonton Stingers in Canadian Elite Basketball League action at Abbotsford Centre. As part of Step 3 of BC’s restart plan, 50% capacity is allowed at indoor sporting events, meaning about 3,500 fans are allowed to attend.

When: July 25, 2021

Time: 1 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Shop the Block, presented by Grosvenor, brings together local vendors, food trucks, and immersive art installations to enjoy at 2150 Alpha Avenue in Burnaby. Treat yourself to some of Vancouver’s top food trucks, then shop for one-of-a-kind items from local artisans curated by BC Shop Local. Enjoy art installations by three Vancouver Mural Festival artists — iheartblob, Yuan Zhang, and Ngô Kỳ Duyên, aka Jo and check out a pop-up art gallery hosted by West Vancouver’s Benjamin Lumb and an immersive art experience room by Siloh and muralist Drew Young beginning July 9.

When: July 23 and 24, August 13 and 14, August 27 and 28, 2021

Time: Fridays from 4 to 10 pm and Saturdays from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 2150 Alpha Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free