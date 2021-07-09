Several Vancouver restaurants hosting virtual hiring events this month

A week-long hiring fair involving some of Vancouver’s most well-known food purveyors is taking place later this month.

From Monday, July 19 to Friday, July 23, Career Zone will host a virtual hiring week. Career Zone is a WorkBC Centre aimed at helping youth job seekers between the ages of 16 and 30.

The event is free to attend and open to all job seekers in Vancouver. The following local employers will be featured, with a different one during each day of the event:

July 19 (2 to 4 pm): Cactus Club Cafe (downtown Vancouver locations)

July 20 (12 to 1 pm): Purdy’s Chocolatier

July 21 (2 to 4 pm): The Keg Steakhouse and Bar (Vancouver)

July 22 (2 to 4 pm): The Keg Steakhouse and Bar (Burnaby, Coquitlam, Surrey, West Vancouver)

July 23 (2 to 4 pm): Starbucks (Kitsilano)

During each event, attendees will have a chance to learn more about each company, the various open roles, the hiring process, and have their questions answered at a Q&A SESSION.

Additionally, Cactus Club Cafe, The Keg Steakhouse and Bar, and Starbucks will be conducting interviews at each of their respective events, meaning that hires could be made on the spot.

A wide variety of positions will be available, including servers, hosts, sous chefs, line and prep cooks, dishwashers, and baristas.

In order to attend Career Zone Virtual Hiring Week, attendees must register in advance for free online. They will also be able to select which specific employer events they attend, whether it’s one or all.