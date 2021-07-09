Rugby Sevens tournament returning to Vancouver this September

One of Vancouver’s most popular sporting events is scheduled to make a return this fall.

Rugby Canada says that it’s working to receive final approval to host the Canada Sevens rugby tournament at BC Place this September.

Organizers say that they’re working with local government, stakeholders, and partners to receive final approval of COVID-19 health and safety measures.

The Canada Sevens tournament will take place September 18 and 19. If permitted, it would be the first Sevens Series event in Canada since Vancouver’s tournament in March 2020.

Additional details such as tournament logistics, team invitations, and stadium capacity are being finalized and are expected to be shared publicly in early August. Public ticket sales are also expected to begin around that same time.

Rugby Canada adds that BC could enter Step 4 of its COVID-19 Restart Plan prior to the start of the tournament and that capacity at BC Place is expected to be limited.

Even so, the announcement is something that Melanie Mark, BC’s Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, and Sport, expressed her sincere excitement about.

“BC Rugby fans everywhere have been waiting to cheer on our Canadian players since they last played at BC Place in March,” Mark says in a statement.

With an excess of fan support and enthusiasm, the Canada Sevens tournament has been a major success in Vancouver since its debut in 2016. Typically drawing up to 70,000 attendees, it’s become one of the most prestigious events in the World Seven Series calendar.

“We are thrilled to welcome the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series back to BC,” Mark adds.

Updates on ticket information, tournament logistics, and broadcast details will be shared as they become available.