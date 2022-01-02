15 things to do in Vancouver this week: January 3 to 9

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

The first week of January is upon us so let’s dive into the new year with fun events around the city.

From Hidden Wonders magic to Abbotsford Canucks, outdoor ice skating and more, here are 15 things to check out from January 3 to 9.

What: Looking to start the new year with laughs? Check out Dino Archie and a stacked stand-up lineup at Vancity Comedy Extravaganza. The third edition of the all-star comedy showcase takes place on January 8, 2022, at the Vogue Theatre and features JUNO award winners, Just For Laughs veterans, and more.

When: January 8, 2022

Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $30, purchase online. Use promo code DINGY2022 for a discount.

What: Abbotsford Canucks continue their inaugural AHL season in January with games against the Bakersfield Condors on January 5, 7, and 9.

When: January 5, 7 and 9, 2022

Time: 7 pm (Wednesday and Friday), 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: A number of retailers in South Granville have transformed their storefronts with floral decorations, creating a holiday walk full of joy and cheer. The installations are part of the South Granville Business Improvement Association’s (SGBIA) Deck the Halls, which creates a festive holiday experience along its popular shopping district.

Each participating retailer worked with Granville Island Florist to design their own unique winter display, making for plenty of Insta-worthy photo opportunities.

When: Now until early January 2022

Where: South Granville Street from the Granville Bridge to 16th Ave.

Cost: Free

What: There’s no shortage of brilliant new books hitting the shelves this month. We’ve curated a collection of the best just for you. With a selection of explosive debut fiction novels, engaging and immersive nonfiction releases, and exhilarating psychological thrillers, there’s something for all readers on the list this January.

These are the top 10 books we recommend this month.

What: The Fraser River Discovery Centre is celebrating the holiday season with Winter Discovery Days, a series of festive, family-friendly fun activities. Participants on January 3 will learn the science behind snowflakes while creating 3D models of different types of snowflakes.

When: January 3, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Fraser River Discovery Centre – 788 Quayside Drive, New Westminster

Cost: $3-$6, Family (2 Adults + 4 Children) $15. Children under 2 are free. Register online.

What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the new National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena with a matchup against the Colorado Mammoth on January 7.

When: January 7, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Imagine Picasso is a collaboration between creators Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, art historian Androula Michael, and leading figure in the French architecture movement Rudy Ricciotti. The experience will feature more than 200 of Picasso’s paintings being shown together for the very first time.

Paintings will be projected onto nine full-blown Origami-style structures, which will offer a one-of-a-kind perspective on the work of the great Picasso. The experience will last approximately one hour. Non-commercial photography is permitted, and organizers encourage guests to share their photos online.

Organizers point out that Imagine Picasso is designed as a contactless experience. It will have limited capacity and timed entries, and the event will be in full accordance with current public health orders.

When: Now until January 8, 2022

Time: 11 am to 7 pm. Last entry 1 hour before close

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: You don’t have to be an Olympian to ride like one in Whistler. Try your hand at passenger bobsleigh and public skeleton rides at the Whistler Sliding Centre.

You can slide in a four-person bobsleigh driven by a trained pilot through 10 corners of the track at speeds of up to 125 km/hr. For public skeleton, guests can whip through the track’s final six corners, reaching speeds of up to 100 km/hr on their own individual skeleton sled. Participants have to be at least 16 years old. No experience is required.

When: Now until March 27, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 4910 Glacier Lane, Whistler

Cost: Each ride is $199 per person, with all proceeds going to support sliding sports and athletes who train at the non-profit organization. Book online.

What: A solo exhibition featuring Vancouver artist Steven Shearer at The Polygon Gallery, The first major survey in Canada of the artist’s work made over the past 20 years, the exhibition showcases the importance of Shearer’s monumental archive of photographic and print material and how it continues to act as source material for works across a spectrum of media.

When: February 13, 2022

Time: Wednesday, 10 am–5 pm; Thursday, 10 am–8 pm; Friday–Sunday, 10 am–5 pm

Where: The Polygon Gallery — 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: Singletree Winery in Abbotsford has two dazzling domes set up for cozy wine tastings. The Di Vine Domes are open Wednesday to Sunday, and there are a few different packages available. Each dome has a theme, with guests choosing whether they want to drink in the ambiance of an Enchanted Forest or a Canadian Cabin. Guests will sample cheese from the Fraser Valley and hyper-local eats inside the domes paired with their wine.

When: Wednesday to Sunday

Time: Various times

Where: 5782 Mount Lehman Road, Abbotsford

Reservations: Online

What: The Shipyards’ large, covered outdoor plaza has been converted into a free ice rink for the season. The rink will be open to skating seven days a week from 12 to 7 pm.

The surface is approximately 12,000 sq ft and is covered by a retractable roof. Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free. Figure skating and hockey will not be permitted at the rink.

When: Daily until the end of season

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: Free, skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 (quantities are limited)

What: Grouse Mountain’s whimsical Peak of Christmas experience features a stunning Light Walk around Blue Grouse Lake, as well as open-air ice skating with incredible views on the 8,000 sq ft Mountaintop Skating Pond. Other fan-favourite events include Breakfast with Santa and photos at Santa’s Workshop by donation, which will benefit the BC Children’s Hospital.

This year, for the health and safety of individuals enjoying Grouse Mountain’s Peak of Christmas, proof of vaccination will be required for all guests born in 2009 or earlier. Additionally, face masks will be mandatory inside all resort facilities.

When: Now until January 3, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Grouse Mountain – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Complimentary with an annual Locals or Snow Pass, a Mountain Admission Ticket, or a special family ticket rate of $109 for two adults and two children.

What: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition invites visitors to experience the 34 frescoes on the Vatican ceiling in life-sized, close-up detail. According to organizers, the frescoes were reproduced by using “state of the art technology from exclusively licensed high definition photos.”

Visitors will be able to see reproductions of works such as The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment, down to each individual colour and brushstroke. The exhibition will operate with limited capacity, timed entry, and in accordance with BC’s public health guidelines.

When: Now until January 23, 2022

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – Exhibition Hall A, 999 Canada Place

Tickets: Starting at $12.60 (plus service charges), online

What: Hidden Wonders is the next edition of Shawn Farquhar’s Cabaret of Wonders, and the acclaimed magic performance is held in a secret location in downtown New Westminster. All shows will be held following BC Health measures.

Shawn is a World Champion of Magic, has performed on Ellen, fooled Las Vegas headliners Penn & Teller twice on Fool Us, and had his magic featured on shows like Fringe, Shut Eye, and X-Files.

When: Various dates in January and February 2022

Time: Various showtimes

Where: Secret location in New Westminster. Guests will be provided with address and password

Tickets: Online

What: Jeff Wilson’s SuperFiller series is on display now in Richmond and it’s a chance to get up close with familiar snacks and treats. From Cool Ranch Doritos to White Rabbit milk candies, you’ll see a ton of familiar and colourful foods in a new way at this junk food gallery. The exhibit even feels a bit like a supermarket, with shelves full of chip bags and a shopping cart.

It’s free to drop by the Lipont Gallery in Richmond right by Aberdeen Station and you can register online in advance.

When: Now until January 5, 2022

Time: Monday to Friday from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Lipont Place – 4211 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Cost: Free