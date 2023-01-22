20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: January 23 to 29

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

How is it already the last full week of January?

We better slow down and enjoy the good times! Here are 20 great events to check out around Metro Vancouver this week, including SETHFEST at Hollywood Theatre, the Ace Moto Show, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Young Gangsta is coming to Vancouver with The Red Cup Tour, and the BET Hip Hop Awards and Billboard Music Awards winner is bringing special guests OhGeesy, Kalan.FrFr, Day Sulan, and D3szn along for the party.

When: January 28, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: The long-running winter comedy tour returns to Surrey on January 26 and Vancouver on January 27. This year’s lineup includes Just for Laughs winner Dan Quinn, CBC’s The Debaters regular Erica Sigurdson, Great Canadian Laugh Off winner Paul Myrehaug, and five-time Canadian Comedian of the year nominee Pete Zedlacher.

When: January 26, 2023 (Surrey), January 27, 2023 (Vancouver)

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Surrey Art Gallery & Surrey Arts Centre – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey; The Vogue Theatre, 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Bowmore is officially launching the Bowmore ARC-52, one of the oldest releases from the Bowmore distillery, with only 100 bottles available worldwide. Two bottles will be available through the lottery with the BC Liquor Store during the Lunar New Year Spirits release.

The ARC-52 retails at $110,000 — it represents one of the most collectible and premium launches for the Bowmore and Aston Martin partnership to date. Join Bowmore ambassador James Neil to sample four exceptional single malts from Bowmore ahead of the release of some exclusive Bowmore offerings.

When: January 27, 2023

Time: 5 to 7 pm

Where: BC Liquor – 555 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $75 and can be purchased at the Customer Service counter at the store location

What: Better bring your appetite because Tacofino has announced the return of its popular Brewery Dinner Series every month until April 2023. Tacofino chefs Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack are collaborating with acclaimed local breweries on a curated five-course menu, with accompanying beer (and cocktail) pairings.

The complete lineup of breweries taking part in the Dinner Series are:

Ravens Brewing Company – Thursday, January 26

Strathcona Beer Company – Thursday, February 23

Yellow Dog Beverage Co. – Thursday, March 30

Tofino Brewing Company – Thursday, April 27

When: Last Thursday of each month until April 2023

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: All events take place at Tacofino Ocho — 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $60 per person, purchase online

What: Hollywood Theatre is presenting SETHFEST, a Seth Rogen film celebration, from Monday, January 23 to Thursday, January 26.

It’s a great opportunity to see some of Vancouver-born Rogen’s hit films and cult classics. Screenings are 19+ and tickets are only $4.20.

When: January 23 to 26, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Tickets: $4.20 plus fees, purchase online

What: Until the end of winter, skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. And fun can be had no matter the weather, as the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof.

Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free, with the former being mandatory for skaters under the age of 12.

When: Daily until the end of winter

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE, skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 for adults and $5 for children (quantities are limited)

What: The Canucks continue their NHL season this week with home games against the Chicago Blackhawks on January 24 (which is also the team’s Lunar New Year celebration) and Columbus Blue Jackets on January 27.

When: January 24 and 27, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Metropolis at Metrotown is transforming into a cultural celebration hub for Lunar New Year. Visitors will enjoy eight lucky Year of the Rabbit activities, including a Lion Dance, live entertainment, photos with the God of Wealth, Lunar New Year displays, and more.

When: January 22 to February 5, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Metropolis at Metrotown – 4700 Kingsway, Burnaby

Admission: Free

What: Multidisciplinary artist Keerat Kaur hosts a public launch of Panjabi Garden, a new publication celebrating the Panjabi language and Gurmukhi script. The event at the Surrey Art Gallery will include an artist talk as well as a sarangi performance by Kaur and Inderpal Gill.

When: January 27, 2023

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: Surrey Art Gallery – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: The Society of We Are Canadians Too has created an iconic installation for Lunar New Year at Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (North Of The Vancouver Art Gallery). From January 20 to February 7, gigantic lanterns designed by Métis artist Phyllis Poitras-Jarrett, Malaysian-born and Vancouver-based mural artist and illustrator Arty Guava, South Asian artist and sociology professor Angela Aujla, and linguists, artists, and culture keepers Ocean Hyland and Jesse Recalma will be showcased.

When: January 20 to February 7, 2023

Where: Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery) – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: This Kay Meek Cabaret Presentation features Juno-nominated roots singer and songwriter Suzie Vinnick as well as one of Australia’s greatest guitarists of all time, Lloyd Spiegel.

When: January 27, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: McEwen Theatre – Kay Meek Arts Centre — 1700 Mathers Avenue, West Vancouver

Tickets: $29-$42 plus fees, purchase online

What: The biggest drag show on the West Coast is returning to Vancouver this week with its largest lineup of performers to date.

Hosted by legendary Vancouver queen Joan-E and featuring appearances by Rajah O’Hara and Heidi N Closet from RuPaul’s Drag Race, this drag extravaganza will also showcase a stacked roster of homegrown talent.

When: January 27, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $76, purchase online. VIP packages are also available.

What: GZA is a founding member of the iconic hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, with five solo albums under his belt during his extensive career. Listen to one of the largest vocabularies in popular hip-hop music when GZA performs at Hollywood Theatre.

When: January 27, 2023

Time: Doors at 8 pm; Show at 9 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre — 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $49.50, purchase online

What: Dine Out participants will have the one-of-a-kind chance to dine among the jellyfish at the Vancouver Aquarium.

Guests will be able to enjoy a three-course meal prepared by the aquarium’s culinary team, paired with a glass of wine from a BC-based winery.

When: January 27, 28 and 29, 2023

Time: 7 to 9 pm. Dinner starts at 7:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Stanley Park, Vancouver

Tickets: $120 per person; $100 for members

What: Yumi Nagashima has performed around the world, including for Comedy Central Asia and here at home for Just for Laughs Vancouver. She was a finalist in the 2016 and 2017 Yuk Off Competition and has appeared in TV shows such as HBO’s The Man in the High Castle.

When: January 27 and 28, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: $19.05 plus tax, purchase online

What: Codes of Silence is an exhibition by Shirley Bruno, Aleesa Cohene, Caroline Monnet, and Cauleen Smith at the Richmond Art Gallery. The assembled artworks explore how the voice can be muted, obscured, withheld or unexplained in ways that cultivate quietness, interiority, intimacy, and community.

When: January 28 to April 2, 2023 (Closed on stat holidays)

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Friday), 12 pm to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Richmond Art Gallery at Richmond Cultural Centre – 7700 Minoru Gate, Richmond

Admission: By donation

What: The Vancouver Warriors take on the Panther City Lacrosse Club on January 28, and also celebrate First Nations Night the same evening at Rogers Arena.

When: January 28, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The 23rd International Guitar Night tour features Juno Award-winner Jocelyn Gould, Flamenco master Jesus Guerrero, contemporary classical guitarist Stephanie Jones, and jazz guitarist Itamar Erez. Enjoy an evening of exquisite performance at the Massey Theatre.

When: January 28, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Massey Theatre – 735 Eighth Avenue, New Westminster

Tickets: $35-$45, purchase online

What: Tuners, racers, and builders are invited to the inaugural Ace Moto Show, a custom motorcycle celebration co-founded by local restaurateur David Duprey of Burnout Café.

Ace Moto Show will feature over 70 custom bikes of all shapes and sizes. There will also be a wide variety of outfitters, artists, and vendors spotlighting the best of moto culture for riders and enthusiasts. An opening night party will also be held on Friday, January 27.

When: January 27 to 29, 2023

Time: 7 pm to 12 am (Friday, Opening Night Party), 11 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: 140 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $29.36 for a day pass, $51.72 for a three-day VIP Pass and entry to Opening Night Party. Purchase online

What: Chinatown Storytelling Centre hosts a heritage food-tasting night showcasing Lunar New Year dishes from around the neighbourhood. Guests will learn about the cultural significance of each dish, then enjoy a live Cantopop and K-pop performances in the centre’s theatre.

When: January 28, 2023

Time: 6 to 8:30 pm

Where: Chinatown Storytelling Centre – 168 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $35, $25 for CSC members, purchase online

What: Boca del Lupo presents Red Phone as part of PuSh Festival 2023. The interactive theatrical and social experience is an audience-to-audience performance, with participants connecting with each other through a scripted five-minute conversation in phone booths.

When: January 29 to 31, February 2 to 4, 2023

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: The Fishbowl, Granville Island – 100-1398 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free