More than 35 fun and fantastic things to do in Vancouver in February

Emergence: Out Of The Shadows and VMF Winter Arts are just two of the fun events you can check out in February. (Left: Instagram, Right: Submitted)

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

February has arrived and we are ready to help you make plans for the new month!

From Lunar New Year to Black History Month and more, here is our rundown of 38 fun events and happenings around Vancouver!

Things to do in February

What: From February 11 to 27, the second annual VMF Winter Arts is transforming public spaces across downtown Vancouver into interactive, open-air galleries featuring augmented reality (AR) art and lights.

VMF Winter Arts 2022 is a free, all-ages outdoor festival that features interactive AR art and light installations at eight locations across the city. Download the free VMF App to find all the installations, including Canada Place, Bentall Centre, Park Place, Vancouver Art Gallery, Vancouver Public Library, Yaletown, BC Place, and Science World.

When: February 11 to 27, 2022

Where: Public spaces across Vancouver’s core, Yaletown, and False Creek

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Short Film Festival (VSFF) returns for its 12th annual festival from January 28 to February 6, showcasing innovative and original short films from across the country. VSFF 2022 will showcase 51 films in six programmes in the virtual festival, with online screenings available to viewers Canada-wide through Eventive Virtual. All entries in the festival are also eligible for cash and in-kind prizes totalling over $30,000.

When: Now until February 6, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Online

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: La Poutine Week is returning this year, and that means cities across Canada can prepare for some cheesy, gravy-coated deliciousness. Stay tuned for a list of participating restaurants in Metro Vancouver.

The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, gravy, and more will take place from February 1 to 14 this year in honour of the food fest’s 10th run. From the west coast to the east, poutine fanatics are invited to share their experience on social media and vote for their favourite dish on the La Poutine Week website.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Metro Vancouver. List of participating restaurants coming soon.

What: Superfans of the ’90s hit show Friends will find delight in learning that a musical parody based on the series is coming to the The North American tour for Friends! The Musical Parody will make its way to Surrey on February 27, 2022

In Friends! The Musical Parody, references from the show are littered throughout the production, including an iconic Central Perk backdrop along with an array of songs based on some of the plot points.

When: February 1, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Bell Performing Arts Centre, 6250 144 Street, Surrey

Tickets: Online

What: Raven Spirit Dance Society and Nyla Carpentier host online Adult Powwow and Family Powwow classes. Work up a sweat, build stamina and muscles while learning the different styles of pow-wow dance and the basic steps of traditional, jingle and fancy.

Participants can register in advance or drop into the Zoom classes by donation to RSD.

When: Every Saturday from February 5 to March 12 (Adult), Every Monday from February 7 to March 13 (Family)

Time: 3 to 5 pm (Saturdays), 5 to 7 pm (Mondays)

Where: Online via Zoom

Cost: By donation, register online

What: Situated under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip. The rink also has an indoor skate rental and a cafe area that is currently being set up, as well as an outdoor patio with heaters.

When: Daily until the end of the season

Time: Sunday to Thursday from 9 am to 9 pm; Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 11 pm, Holiday hours vary.

Where: 800 Robson Street, Vancouver (Robson Street and Howe Street)

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your own skates. (Skate rentals are $5, and rentals end 30 minutes before closing time.)

What: The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (formerly known as the Hot Chocolate Fest) is making a sweet return until February 14, 2022. The name change signals new participating neighbourhoods and municipalities. The 2022 festival features makers outside of Vancouver located in North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Surrey, Richmond, White Rock, and even Whistler.

This year, the annual celebration of sweetness has over 40 vendors with 67 participating locations you can head to in order to get in on one of the 106 different hot chocolate flavours up for order.

When: Now until February 14, 2022 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various locations across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: The City of White Rock’s inaugural Bright Walk features new illuminated installations including an Instagram-worthy light tunnel and a snowman family photo opportunity. And you can bundle up to take a promenade along Canada’s longest pier brightened up with holiday lights.

When: Now until February 15, 2022

Time: Lights on nightly

Where: White Rock Waterfront

Cost: Free

What: You don’t have to be an Olympian to ride like one in Whistler. Try your hand at passenger bobsleigh and public skeleton rides at the Whistler Sliding Centre.

You can slide in a four-person bobsleigh driven by a trained pilot through 10 corners of the track at speeds of up to 125 km/hr. For public skeleton, guests can whip through the track’s final six corners, reaching speeds of up to 100 km/hr on their own individual skeleton sled. Participants have to be at least 16 years old. No experience is required.

When: Now until March 27, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 4910 Glacier Lane, Whistler

Cost: Each ride is $199 per person, with all proceeds going to support sliding sports and athletes who train at the non-profit organization. Book online.

What: The Shipyards’ large, covered outdoor plaza has been converted into a free ice rink for the season. The rink will be open to skating seven days a week from 12 to 7 pm.

The surface is approximately 12,000 sq ft and is covered by a retractable roof. Skaters can either bring their own skates or rent a pair of skates on-site, although quantities are limited. Helmets and skating aids are free. Figure skating and hockey will not be permitted at the rink.

When: Daily until the end of February

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: Free, skate rentals are available at a cost of $7 (quantities are limited)

What: Photographer, author and book designer Josie Iselin aims to broaden the ideas of seaweed as both taxonomer’s and artist’s muse. The exhibit at Beaty Biodiversity Museum features luminous scans of seaweeds in combination with lithographs that are directly tied to the naming of the algae.

When: Now until April 24, 2022 (Closed Mondays and Stat Holidays)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Beaty Biodiversity Museum – 2212 Main Mall, Vancouver

Admission: $10-$14 for non-members, free for UBC Students, faculty + staff (with UBCcard) and children 4 years and under. Purchase online

What: H Tasting Lounge’s enchanting winter patio, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver. Winterlust offers an opportunity to chill out in the magical snow globes and soak in the winter vibes as well as enjoy festive cocktails.

Folks can look forward to enjoying new heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy Nordic-inspired decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling.

When: Now through winter 2022

Time: Various times

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Online

What: Asian-Canadian Special Events Association and The Sher Vancouver LGBTQ Friends Society present a special screening of Emergence: ​Out Of The Shadows. The locally-made documentary follows Kayden, Jag, and Amar as they awaken to and express their sexuality within conservative South Asian families. Producer and cast member Alex Sangha and fellow cast member Jaspal answer questions after the film.



When: February 6, 2022

Time: 3 to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – Annex Workshop – 750 Hornby Street Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

Lunar New Year events

What: Over the Lunar New Year period, FlyOver Canada at the Canada Place pier in downtown Vancouver is featuring “Soar over Taiwan,” a showcase of some of the island nation’s most iconic vistas and sites.

The immersive flight ride takes passengers along the waters near Green Island, above the famous Yanshui Beehive Fireworks Festival, past tea farms, and into the heart of Taipei — over the iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper. The film was originally shown at a Taiwan attraction, and this is the first time it has been featured at FlyOver Canada.

When: Now until February 13, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: LunarFest Celebrations by Asian-Canadian Special Events Association takes place at Vancouver Art Gallery Plaza – šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square on February 5 and 6. Check out live performances, community booths, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

When: February 5 and 6, 2022

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery) – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Society of We Are Canadians Too has created an iconic installation for Lunar New Year at Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (North Of The Vancouver Art Gallery). The gigantic lanterns designed by Taiwanese, South Asian and Canadian artists will be set up and illuminated until February 9. The artworks represent the artists’ communities while welcoming everyone as part of the family.

Accompanying The Lantern City is an exclusively created musical piece by composer Chao-Ming Tung and pipa player Hui-Kuan Lin

When: Now until February 9, 2022

Where: Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery) – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden celebrates the Spring Festival with two weekends of events marking the start of the Year of the Tiger. There will also be virtual events to check out as well.

On February 5 and 6, visitors will experience live storytelling, calligraphy demonstrations, and more family-friendly activities. And if the weather permits, City Opera Vancouver will perform on February 5 at 4:30 pm.

When: February 5 and 6, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm, last entry at 4 pm (February 5 and 6)

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden – 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: Entry by donation, suggested $5. Purchase online

What: Into the Light (在燈光之中) runs for three days only, from February 18 to 20, and is an all-ages, walk-through event created by Hong Kong-born, Vancouver-based multidisciplinary artist Stephanie Won and award-winning Richmond-based artist Marina Szijarto.

Visitors to Into the Light will step inside the ancient tale of the sea-monster Nian (年) and will be guided through the immersive experience by illuminated lanterns and bursts of sound, colour and light, thanks to the lighting arrangement by Vanka Salim and soundscape composition by Sapphire Haze. Along the way, they will learn how certain Lunar New Year rituals became traditions still celebrated today.

When: February 18 to 20, 2022

Time: 5 to 8 pm (Friday), 1 to 8 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Gateway Theatre – 6500 Gilbert Road, Richmond

Cost: $18-$28, purchase online

Black History Month events

What: Vancouver Public Library presents Celebrations and Revelations 2022 For African Heritage Month, an online concert experience produced by Culturepreneur Joy Bullen. The concert will be available all February long on YouTube and features performances by accomplished musical brothers Rashaan Allwood and Yanick Allwood as well as award-winning professional performance artist Shayna Jones.



When: February 1 to 28, 2022

Time: Anytime

Where: Online via YouTube

Cost: Free

What: The African Descent Society BC celebrates and honours the pioneers, heroes and trailblazers who forged the path forward for people of African descent and all of humanity. All month long they host a variety of events as well as collaborate with other organizations, including walking tours, live performances, forums and discussions, and more.

Visit www.adsbc.org or email [email protected] for more details.

When: Various dates from February 2 to 28, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various in-person locations and online

What: Greater Vancouver Board of Trade presents a moderated discussion with BC Lions alum and anti-racism speaker Sean Millington and panellists. The goal of the event is to help business leaders understand the impact of bias and systemic racism in Black and other racialized communities.

When: Fridays to Sundays from February 4 to May 8, 2022

Time: 12 to 1:30 pm

Where: Online

Cost: Free for members, $30 plus GST for non-members. Register online.

What: Sankofa: African Routes, Canadian Roots at Museum of Anthropology features works by contemporary artists from Lagos, Nigeria, and Vancouver, as well as objects in MOA’s permanent collection, to share stories, histories and projects of African and Black affirmation. A focus of the exhibition is to draw connections to historical contributions and the growing vitality of Vancouver’s Black Canadians.

When: Now until March 22, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm, closed on Monday (open until 9 pm on the last Thursday of the month)

Where: Museum of Anthropology – 6393 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Dynamic Diasporas is a visual storytelling and dance project by Doaa Magdy. The project highlights BC’s Black history by bringing archives to life and through dance on stage. Community Partner for Dynamic Diasporas is BC Black History Awareness Society.

When: Art Installation can be seen daily from February 11 to 27, 2022. Dance performance on February 27

Time: Various times

Where: Winter Arts Hub atšxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza)

Cost: Free

What: Montreal-based troupe Kalabanté Productions presents Afrique en Cirque, an evening of theatre, dance, music, and astonishing physical feats. Led by acrobat, musician, aerialist, choreographer, and artistic director Yamoussa Bangoura, the 11-person performance is a high-flying feast for the senses.

When: February 24, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Chan Shun Concert Hall at Chan Centre for the Performing Arts – 6265 Crescent Rd, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

Cheer on the home teams

What: The Canucks continue their NHL season at Rogers Arena in February, with home games against the Toronto Maple Leafs on February 12, Anaheim Ducks on February 19, and Seattle Kraken on February 21.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Giants’ CHL season continues in February at the Langley Events Centre. Cheer them on as they face off with Kamloops Blazers on February 4, Seattle Thunderbirds on February 6, and Victoria Royals on February 18, 21 and 25, and more.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Abbotsford Canucks continue their inaugural AHL season in January with games against the Stockton Heat on February 3 and 4 as well as February 25 and 27, Tuscon Roadrunners on February 7 and 8, and Manitoba Moose on February 11 and 12.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the new National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena with a matchup against Panther City Lacrosse Club on February 5 and Saskatchewan Rush on February 11.

When: February 5 and 11, 2022

Time: 7 pm (Saturday), 7:30 pm (Friday)

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

Enjoy the arts

What: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition invites visitors to experience the 34 frescoes on the Vatican ceiling in life-sized, close-up detail. According to organizers, the frescoes were reproduced by using “state of the art technology from exclusively licensed high definition photos.”

Visitors will be able to see reproductions of works such as The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment, down to each individual colour and brushstroke. The exhibition will operate with limited capacity, timed entry, and in accordance with BC’s public health guidelines.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays until February 20, 2022 (Closed Mondays and Tuesdays)

Time: 10 am to 8 pm (last entry at 7 pm)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – Exhibition Hall C, 999 Canada Place

Tickets: Starting at $16.60 (plus service charges), online

What: NOURISH, on display at the Richmond Art Gallery features works by artist duo, Mizzonk (Wan-Yi Lin and Roger Chen), and American poet Jane Wong. The exhibit features a new work by Mizzonk titled Six Acres, a projected animation produced from watercolour drawings on paper, and was developed from their observations of living and working in the peaceful outdoor area. NOURISH also marks the Canadian premiere for Seattle-based Wong and her installation After Preparing the Altar, The Ghosts Feast Feverishly.

When: Now until April 3, 2022 (Closed on stat holidays)

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Friday), 12 pm to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Richmond Art Gallery at Richmond Cultural Centre – 7700 Minoru Gate, Richmond

Admission: By donation

What: PuSh Festival, Vancouver’s signature mid-winter cultural event, returns for its 18th year of showcasing groundbreaking work in the performing arts. This year will feature 12 shows ranging from theatre to dance to vocal performances. There will also be an interactive installation project at Vancouver Public Library as well as the return of Club PuSh at Performance Works from February 2 to 4.

When: Now until February 6, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Venues Across the Lower Mainland and Select Programming Online

Tickets and Passes: Online

Per Diem: The Gerd Metzdorff Collection What: Griffin Art Projects, a non-profit art residency and gallery in North Vancouver, presents Per Diem: The Gerd Metzdorff Collection. The collection was assembled over a period of more than thirty years and features drawings, paintings, photography, installations and sculptures. Artists included in Per Diem include Linda Benglis, Andy Warhol, Cindy Sherman, Donald Judd and more. When: Fridays to Sundays from February 4 to May 8, 2022

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Griffin Art Projects – 1174 Welch Street, North Vancouver

Admission: Free, advance registration required Yoko Ono: Growing Freedom What: GROWING FREEDOM: The instructions of Yoko Ono and The art of John and Yoko at Vancouver Art Gallery showcases the importance of imagination and participation in the work of Yoko Ono and John Lennon. Inside the gallery, instructional exhibits can be as simple as an exercise in imagination printed on the walls and putting a literal bag over your head. The second part of the exhibit explores more works and focuses on Yoko Ono and John Lennon’s Canadian connections, including their meeting with Pierre Trudeau and the Montreal bed-in. When: Now until May 1, 2022

Time: Gallery hours 10 am to 5 pm, 12 pm to 8 pm on Tuesdays and Fridays

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery, 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: $24, admission by donation Tuesdays 5 pm to 8 pm. Purchase Online The Da Vinci Experience What: The Da Vinci Experience is described as a visual and sensory celebration that highlights Da Vinci’s life and work as a renowned artist, inventor, engineer, and innovator. The exhibition includes a 4,000 sq ft immersive experience room that uses 360-degree projections to show off Da Vinci’s original works. Projections will also be used to create a virtual reality experience inside Da Vinci’s studio. Additionally, there will be replicas of the unique inventions and machines he created based on original drawings. Visits will take approximately one hour and timed entry takes place every 30 minutes. The experience is open to visitors of all ages, is wheelchair friendly, and organizers stress that they’ll be following all recommendations from the Ministry of Health. When: Now until March 2022

Time: Various times from 10 am to 6:30 pm

Where: Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Mall (Entrance #3 by Restaurant Row)

Tickets: Online For All Time: The Shakespeare FIRST FOLIO What: An extremely rare book collecting some of The Bard’s finest works will be on display for a limited time at Vancouver Art Gallery. For All Time: The Shakespeare FIRST FOLIO is an exhibit opening on January 15 that celebrates the University of British Columbia Library’s recent acquisition of a complete first edition of William Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories and Tragedies. Published in 1623, seven years after Shakespeare’s death, the rare literary work is credited with preserving almost half of Shakespeare’s plays. When: Now until March 20, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday), 12 to 8 pm (Tuesday and Friday)

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

Eat fresh with farmers’ markets

What: Visitors will find over 70 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.

When: Every Saturday until April 23, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Location: 50 E 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

What: You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats.

When: Every day

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Location: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods.

When: Every Sunday until April

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Road, Port Moody