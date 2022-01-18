Vancouver's breathtaking Michelangelo exhibit extends dates into February

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, a unique exhibition showcasing some of the artist’s greatest masterpieces at the Sistine Chapel, is extending its Vancouver run due to popular demand.

Event organizers SEE Attractions, Inc. announced this morning that the exhibit will remain open in Vancouver until February 20. Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel is also being relocated within the Vancouver Convention Centre East Building to Exhibition Hall C.

“We are honoured to share this experience with art lovers of Vancouver,” said Martin Biallas, CEO of SEE Attractions, Inc., in a release. “Whether you have visited the Sistine Chapel before or are seeing these masterpieces for the first time, the intimate, one-of-a-kind view invites a new perspective.”

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel invites visitors to experience the 34 frescoes on the Vatican ceiling in life-sized, close-up detail. The frescoes were reproduced from exclusively licensed high-definition photos through state-of-the-art technology.

Visitors will be able to see reproductions of works such as The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment, down to each individual colour and brushstroke. There will also be signage and audio guides in multiple languages to augment the experience.

“The life and the world of the artist come alive through this remarkable and transporting exhibit, which arrives on its world tour after blockbuster stops in cities such as Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Sao Paolo, Brisbane, and Montreal,” SEE Attractions, Inc. said in a statement.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel operates with limited capacity, timed entry, and according to BC’s public health guidelines. A visit takes approximately 60 to 90 minutes, and tickets can be purchased online starting at $16.60 (plus fees and service charges).

When: Wednesdays to Sundays until February 20, 2022 (Closed Mondays and Tuesdays)

Time: 10 am to 8 pm (last entry at 7 pm)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – Exhibition Hall C, 999 Canada Place

Tickets: Starting at $16.60 (plus service charges), online