18 things to do in Vancouver this week: February 14 to 21

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with Bentall Centre!

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Ready to get out and have some fun? We’ve got all the events you need to check out in Vancouver this week! Plus Family Day is just around the corner.

FAN EXPO, Into the Light, Canucks hockey and more, here are 18 things to keep you busy from February 14 to 21.

What: FAN EXPO Vancouver is one of British Columbia’s largest pop-culture events. The annual event brings together tens of thousands of people ranging from comic book fans, cosplay lovers, sci-fi, horror and anime aficionados, and gaming fanatics to name a few. Plus there are family-friendly experiences and fantastic celebrities to meet as well!

FXV will be presented within capacity limits and with an expanded floor plan and widened aisles for easy social distancing. All participants and attendees will be expected to follow all health and safety mandates including masking (work those masks into your cosplay!) and providing proof of vaccination.

When: February 19 to 21, 2022

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday and Monday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Halls B And C – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online, Starting at $12 for children ages 6 to 12, $27 for youth ages 13 to 17, $37-$47 for ages 18 and up. 3-Day Pass, Premium Package, and Family package also available.

What: An evening of classic cinema and romance awaits at The Hollywood Theatre in Kits. Enjoy wine and cocktails, a charcuterie board for two lovingly prepared by Parthenon, popcorn and a screening of It Happened One Night starring Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert.

When: February 14, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $80 plus fees, purchase online

What: BC Black History Awareness Society hosts a conversation with Dr. Cornel West, professor at Union Theological Seminary, and Professor Emeritus at Princeton University. Dr. West has authored 20 books, including Race Matters, Democracy Matters, his memoir, Brother West: Living and Loving Out Loud, and his newest book, Black Prophetic Fire.

When: February 16, 2022

Time: 5 to 6 pm

Where: Online via Zoom

Cost: Free, register online

What: Into the Light (在燈光之中) runs for three days only, from February 18 to 20, and is an all-ages, walk-through event created by Hong Kong-born, Vancouver-based multidisciplinary artist Stephanie Won and award-winning Richmond-based artist Marina Szijarto.

Visitors to Into the Light will step inside the ancient tale of the sea-monster Nian (年) and will be guided through the immersive experience by illuminated lanterns and bursts of sound, colour and light, thanks to the lighting arrangement by Vanka Salim and soundscape composition by Sapphire Haze. Along the way, they will learn how certain Lunar New Year rituals became traditions still celebrated today.

When: February 18 to 20, 2022

Time: 5 to 8 pm (Friday), 1 to 8 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Gateway Theatre – 6500 Gilbert Road, Richmond

Cost: $18-$28, purchase online

What: The 10th annual Stayed On Freedom concert in honour of Black History Month features the Marcus Mosely Chorale and City Soul Choir along with special guests Candace Churchill, Dawn Pemberton, Ndidi Cascade, and Will Sanders.

When: February 18, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Christ Church Cathedral – 690 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: $42 plus fees, purchase online

What: Burlesque Duos is an annual East Vancouver Valentine’s Day tradition that celebrates partnership and creativity on the day of love. The event pairs up renowned burlesque dancers to perform truly memorable duets at the Rio Theatre.

Starring April O’Peel and Ariel Helvetica, Roxy Reverie and Andosia Wilde, Diva the Violet Femme and Layna Emerald, and Vixen Von Flex and Clare Voyeur, hosted by Crystal Precious and Ella Lamoureux.

When: February 14, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets start at $30, purchase online

What: The Canucks take on the Kraken at Rogers Arena on February 21. The Family Day game is the first regular-season matchup in Vancouver of these two teams, so it’s a marquee historic matchup in this burgeoning West Coast rivalry.

When: February 21, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Digidance presents Via Kanana, a new production by Via Katlehong Dance and contemporary choreographer Gregory Maqoma. The dance work is streaming via video-on-demand (VOD) across Canada and examines corruption in South Africa while asking wider questions about those in power and the unfulfilled promises made in the transition to democracy.

Digidance is a partnership between Canada’s leading dance presenters: DanceHouse (Vancouver), Harbourfront Centre (Toronto), the National Arts Centre (Ottawa), and Danse Danse (Montreal).

When: February 16 to March 6, 2022

Time: Anytime

Where: Streaming online via VOD

Cost: Starting at $16.14, purchase online

What: SFU Department of History presents Debra Thompson, Associate Professor of Political Science and Canada Research Chair in Racial Inequality in Democratic Societies at McGill University. The talk will explore the boundaries of racial belonging, consider the peculiar nuances of racism in Canada and the United States, and more.

When: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Time: 6:30 to 8 pm

Where: In-person in room 1400, SFU Vancouver Campus – Harbour Centre – 515 West Hastings Street, Vancouver as well as online

Cost: Free, register online

What: Intimate spaces, soft lighting, and sensational menus are just some of the things that these restaurants all have in common. Entice both your taste buds and your sense of romance during a sensational evening with your love interest at one of these uber swoon-worthy restaurants in town.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.