Top 10 reasons to check out VMF Winter Arts in Vancouver this month

One of this season’s most exciting and interactive events is happening across downtown Vancouver starting this weekend and we have the rundown of everything you need to check out.

Vancouver Mural Festival (VMF)’s popular VMF Winter Arts returns to blur the lines between the virtual world and the real world from February 11 to 27.

Public spaces across downtown Vancouver will be transformed into interactive, open-air galleries featuring augmented reality (AR), art, and lights.

Free public art and entertainment can be enjoyed along the VMF Winter Arts route from Canada Place, along Burrard to Bentall Centre and Park Place, to the Vancouver Art Gallery, Vancouver Public Library Square, Yaletown, BC Place, and Science World.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VMF Winter Arts (@winterartsfest)

Produced by the team behind Vancouver Mural Festival and presented by the Downtown Vancouver BIA, the second annual event will feature daily guided walking tours and online public talks.

The centrepiece of this year’s festival is the Winter Arts Hub at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square on the north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery. The covered, outdoor space is heated and airy, perfect for guests to safely gather to enjoy food, drinks, art, and free live performances.

No matter the weather, this is a huge, free outdoor celebration that you don’t want to miss. Here are the top 10 reasons to check out VMF Winter Arts this month.

What: Blanketing The City: Lighting The Way is the evolution of Blanketing The City, a public art series and reconciliation process designed by acclaimed xwməθkwəy̓ əm (Musqueam) weaver and graphic designer Debra Sparrow in collaboration with VMF.

This new project lights up iconic landmarks with Coast Salish weaving patterns, colours, and stories, including BC Place, the five sails of Canada Place, and the dome of Science World, as well as Bill Curtis Square at Yaletown-Roundhouse Station.

When: February 11 to 27, 2022

Time: Opening night: 4 to 11 pm at all four locations, daily at various times. See schedule for specific times

Where: BC Place, Science World, Canada Place, Yaletown (Bill Curtis Square)

What: Invite the whole family to enjoy a full day of free, all-ages, outdoor entertainment at the Winter Arts Hub. Visitors will experience Pop-Up Pride’s “Chosen Family Day“, co-presented by Vancouver Pride Society and Last Door Recovery Society.

The inclusive event features drag storytime, drag performances, and kids’ activities with free face painting and balloon art from 10:30 am to 3 pm. There will also be live music, DJ, and CircusWest performers throughout Family Day

When: February 21, 2022

Time: 10:30 am until 9 pm

Where: Winter Arts Hub at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square on the north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery

What: Wind down from your day or warm up for your night in an outdoor, covered, and heated space with free entertainment. The Winter Arts Hub is the perfect after-work or pre-dinner stop, so drop by with your colleagues, buddies, or date to enjoy drinks, art, and more throughout VMF Winter Arts.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays from February 11 to 27

Time: Various times. Bar/Stage is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Family Day from 4 to 9 pm and Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 4 to 10 pm.

Where: Winter Arts Hub at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square on the north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery

Augmented Reality Self-Guided Tour

What: Experience the magic of augmented reality art as you explore 11 AR art installations designed by local and international artists. Download the free VMF app (or follow the online map) to find all the locations across downtown Vancouver.

You can also share your photos and videos on Instagram for a chance to win awesome prizes. Follow @winterartsfest to learn more.

When: Daily from February 11 to 27

Time: Anytime

Where: Various locations across Vancouver’s core, Yaletown, and False Creek



What: Vancouver DeTours will host walking tours throughout downtown Vancouver where guests can discover and learn about VMF Winter Arts. Walking Tours are presented by Herschel Supply and there are two options to choose from: a Downtown Winter Arts Festival Tour and a Yaletown Winter Arts Festival Tour.

When: Daily from February 11 to 27

Time: Various times

Where: Canada Place and Yaletown (meeting point will be provided in booking email)

Cost: By Donation, register online

What: Help raise funds for St.Paul’s Foundation’s mental health program while getting your photo included in a giant mural. Pixel Moments raises awareness for mental health by inviting you to share a selfie (by donation) to be a part of a huge interactive AR mural designed by trans-Indigiqueer or two-spirit xʷməθkʷəy̓ əm (Musqueam) and Tsimshian artist Chase Gray.

When: Daily from February 11 to 27

Time: Various times

Where: Winter Arts Hub at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square on the north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery

What: Dynamic Diasporas uses visual storytelling and dance to bring stories of determination, achievements, and endurance from Black BC pioneers to life. The installation was created by artist Doaa Magdy with support from the BC Black History Awareness Society.

When: Art Installation can be seen daily from February 11 to 27. Dance performance on February 27 at 3 pm

Time: Various times

Where: Winter Arts Hub at šxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza)

What: Get a sneak peek of Alegría by Cirque du Soleil through the magic of VR and live teaser roaming performances by CircusWest.

When: Various dates from February 17 to 26. See the schedule online

Time: Various times

Where: Winter Arts Hub at šxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza) and Bentall Centre

Cost: Free

What: A virtual series of talks presented by Electronic Arts and hosted by the Vancouver Public Library. Hear industry experts from EA and Relic discuss a crucial topic facing the gaming industry: how to fight disruptive behaviour and build inclusive experiences (Bonus: meet a rep from EA to learn tips on how to break into the industry).

Plus, hear from VR artists and designers on how their creations foster human connection and understanding, a particularly important topic during this isolating pandemic.

When: February 22 and 23

Time: 7 pm

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register online

What: Celebrate Winter Arts Pride closing night at the Hub with Pop-Up Pride, presented by Vancouver Pride Society. Closing Night festivities are curated by Bye Felicia and feature drag performances, live music, a DJ, and dance crews.

When: February 27

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Winter Arts Hub at šxʷƛ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery north plaza)

VMF Winter Arts was created in 2021 amidst a pandemic. As it celebrates its second year, physical safety and mental well-being remain at the forefront. The event is designed to inspire joy and creativity, connect communities, encourage outdoor activity, and support local businesses and artists, while enabling social distancing and a safe, welcoming outdoor space for all.

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the VMF Winter Arts