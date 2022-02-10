The countdown is on for FAN EXPO Vancouver (FXV), one of British Columbia’s largest pop-culture events.

Returning to the Vancouver Convention Centre from February 19 to 21, the annual event brings together tens of thousands of people ranging from comic book fans, cosplay lovers, sci-fi, horror and anime aficionados, and gaming fanatics, to name a few. Plus, there are family-friendly experiences and fantastic celebrities to meet as well!

FXV will be presented within capacity limits, with an expanded floor plan and widened aisles for easy physical distancing. All participants and attendees will be expected to follow all health and safety mandates including masking (work those masks into your cosplay!) and providing proof of vaccination.

If any more excitement is needed, we’ve prepared a list of what you need to check out at FAN EXPO Vancouver 2022. Get ready to join the fun!

You might also like: 10 fun date night ideas for Valentine's Day in Vancouver

T. rex: The Ultimate Predator exhibit stomps into Science World this month (PHOTOS)

Monster Jam ready to rumble in Vancouver this spring (PHOTOS)

Over 50 Hours of Interactive Programming and Three Days of Activities

Whether it’s your first time at FXV or a long-awaited return, there’ll be no shortage of things to do at this year’s event. You can relax with an anime screening, take in science demos from Science World, and cheer on your favourite comic artists in the Sketch Duel showdowns.

You’ll also want to check out amazing Lego displays, step back in time with the SCA, snap a photo with a stormtrooper and more in the community zone.

Finally, learn a new game in the FAN EXPO tabletop and electronic gaming areas, and give your brain a workout with Fandom Trivia’s Giant Geeky Quiz. And while you’re in a playful mood, test your skills at one of the Squidgame Honeycomb challenges. Can you survive?

See the full weekend schedule online and plan your activities.

Main Stage Panels

Every year, FAN EXPO brings some of your favourite celebrities, voice actors, comic creators, and popular cosplayers to town, and 2022 is no different.

Over the course of the weekend, visitors will have the chance to meet them at Photo Ops and Autograph Signings, or see them live on-stage during panels (along with the chance to ask them questions!).

Highlights this year include Star Trek‘s William Shatner, The Book of Boba Fett‘s Ming-Na Wen, Superman and Lois’ Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin, and Canada’s own Trailer Park Boys.

You’ll also get to see the faces behind some of your favourite games and shows, including Justin Briner from My Hero Academia, Billy West from Futurama, Roger Clark and Rob Weithoff from Red Dead Redemption, and more.

Make sure to review the full weekend schedule online so you don’t miss your favourites.

The Jay and Silent Bob Show! LIVE

Cult-comedy icons Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes are together on stage as their legendary characters, Jay and Silent Bob. From Quick Stop to Vancouver, this is your chance to experience an evening of jokes and stories you won’t hear anywhere else. The Jay and Silent Bob Show! LIVE will take place after hours of FXV on Saturday, February 19, at 7:30 pm (doors open at 6:45 pm) Tickets are sold separately from expo admission and the show is not recommended for young audiences. All FXV health and safety guidelines and restrictions will be in effect for the special event, and food and beverage will not be permitted. Tickets and packages are on sale now online.

Family Zone

The Family Zone is back for 2022 and is the perfect place for all visitors to unleash their inner kid. Visitors will get hands-on as they make slime, have a snowball fight, get sorted into their magical house, learn about how the universe works, and more.

Guests will also discover some cool nerd science, meet a princess, even do some 3D printing. When you’re done, you can relax in FXV’s Little Village and catch a bug and go fishing to pay off your mortgage (if only real life was like this).

True Crime Programming

FXV is diving into the city’s hidden stories and secrets with their brand-new True Crime and Paranormal programming track. Explore some famous true crime happenings with experts Eve Lazarus (Saturday at 11:30 am) and the Vancouver True Crime Podcast, then discover the science of the cases with Dr. Maria Issa and the Vancouver Police Museum.

Ghostly Vancouver and the Vancouver Paranormal Society will also be at the expo to explore all the ways Vancouver goes bump in the night. Learn more about the city’s lineup of ghosts, spirits and other supernatural phenomena at their panels.

Shopping

It’s time to find that comic book or video game that you loved as a kid. Who knows, at FXV, you might even meet the person who made it!

Not to mention, you’ll likely find some art or fanware that will blow your mind.

The event will boast hundreds of booths with vendors (over 75% local) and artists, so come early and get ready for the hunt. Make sure to bring cash though, as ATMs at the event can often run out of cash.

Fan Cosplay

Come for the con, stay for the cosplay.

Showing off, checking out, and snagging pictures of weekend cosplays, for many, is the best part of the FAN EXPO experience. Just be sure to ask permission and be respectful before taking photos!

To see the absolute best that the weekend has to offer, be sure to check out FXV’s Cosplay Craftmanship Cup on Sunday.

When: February 19 to 21, 2022

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday and Monday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Halls B And C – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online, starting at $12 for children ages 6 to 12, $27 for youth ages 13 to 17, $37-$47 for ages 18 and up. Three-Day Pass, Premium Package, and Family package also available.