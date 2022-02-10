EventsNewsSummerCanada Day

Nickelback set to headline Formula E in Vancouver

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Feb 10 2022, 6:04 pm
Antonia Scorza/Shutterstock
The big Formula E spectacle coming to Vancouver this summer just got a little bit bigger, as event organizers have named the “globally celebrated” Canadian rock band Nickelback as the headliners for E-Fest weekend.

While the three-day event kicks off on June 30, Nickelback will be hitting the stage at an outdoor concert called E-Live right on the Vancouver E-Prix track on Canada Day, and the band has been champing at the bit to play a live show.

In a statement, Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger suggests the band can’t wait to hit the stage in Vancouver, one of the band’s favourite Canadian cities.

“We’ve been waiting to get back on stage for way too long and look forward to seeing everyone here at home for such an exciting (and important) event.”

Kroeger is no stranger to BC and has spent much of his life living in the province.

“We’re bringing an iconic race to Vancouver, and these guys are Canadian music icons – it’s a natural fit,” said Vice President and CMO of event organizer OSS Group Anne Roy.

The three-day event will start with a sustainability conference before Nickelback electrifies the audience with their hit songs. According to the press release, the band has sold over 50 million units worldwide.

What better way to kick off the Canada Day long weekend than with electric guitars and electric cars?

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 11. Pre-sale is available to E-Fest ticket holders on a first come, first served basis.

