15 things to do in Vancouver this week: December 6 to 12

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

A brand-new week means new events to enjoy around Vancouver! Let’s go!

From KITSMAS TIME on YEW to Fleurs de Villes Noël, here are 15 events to check out from December 6 to 12. Plan your schedule accordingly!

What: The magic of the holidays is coming to Kitsilano as the West 4th Business Improvement Association (BIA) is hosting KITSMAS TIME on YEW on December 11 and 12. All ages are welcome to the family-friendly event, with a variety of activities and entertainment for everyone to enjoy. Plus, the first 100 attendees daily will receive a holiday face covering from kuverUP.

When: December 11 and 12, 2021

Time: 12 to 8 pm (Saturday), 12 to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Yew Street at West 4th Avenue in Kitsilano, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Grouse Mountain’s whimsical Peak of Christmas experience features a stunning Light Walk around Blue Grouse Lake, as well as open-air ice skating with incredible views on the 8,000 sq ft Mountaintop Skating Pond. Other fan-favourite events include Breakfast with Santa and photos at Santa’s Workshop by donation, which will benefit the BC Children’s Hospital.

This year, for the health and safety of individuals enjoying Grouse Mountain’s Peak of Christmas, proof of vaccination will be required for all guests born in 2009 or earlier. Additionally, face masks will be mandatory inside all resort facilities.

When: Now until January 3, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Grouse Mountain – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Complimentary with an annual Locals or Snow Pass, a Mountain Admission Ticket, or a special family ticket rate of $109 for two adults and two children.

What: The Canucks continue their December with a quartet of home games at Rogers Arena this week. Matchups include the LA Kings on December 6, Boston Bruins on December 8, Winnipeg Jets on December 10 and Carolina Hurricanes on December 12..

When: December 6, 8, 10 and 12, 2021

Time: 7 pm (6 pm on December 8)

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

Bak’d Cookies is a gourmet bakery that sells ooey, gooey cookies that weigh 5oz each, a weight comparable to that of a hockey puck. They are hosting their very first pop-up at Coquitlam Centre mall to give the community a taste of their delicious goodies for the holidays.

When: December 6 to 8, 2021

Where: Coquitlam Centre – 2929 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam

What: Lumagica is described as a “festive light extravaganza” that will take place at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in Surrey. The experience is highlighted by a 1 km light walk meant to capture the spirit of the holidays. Visitors are transported through a light tunnel to Gingerbread Lane, light forests, and a magical North Pole Village.

Organizers say that Lumagica includes over 120 features and ornaments, interactive displays, animations, and photo opportunities. There’s also a festive marketplace that will feature live entertainment, warm drinks and tasty treats, and holiday gifts.

When: December 3 to 30, 2021

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Cloverdale Fairgrounds – 17607-17905 62 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Tickets start at $16, available online

What: Tacofino and Top Rope Birria are launching an exclusive two-day menu next week to kick-start the season of indulgence. On December 6 and 7, dine-in guests at Tacofino’s Gastown location will be able to enjoy classic birria dishes alongside new, never-before-tasted birria-style creations. The menu has everything from croquettes to Tacofino’s classic tots.

When: December 6 and 7, 2021

Where: Tacofino Gastown – 15 W Cordova Street, Vancouver

What: The first edition of the Vancouver International Black Film Festival, created by the Fabienne Colas Foundation, features 38 films from seven countries. The entirely-virtual festival runs from December 9 to 12 and also includes panels and special events for filmmakers. There will also be encore presentations of panels from VIBFF Sister Festivals.

When: December 9 to 12, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual

Cost: $39 for all-access pass, purchase online

What: Flax Home’s latest pop-up feature is Smash + Tess, home of the romper revolution. Be ready to discover comfort and luxury, just in time for the holidays, in Flax Home’s brand new Vancouver showroom.

When: December 10 to 12, 2021

Time: 12 to 5 pm (Friday), 10 am to 5 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Flax Home – 858 E Hastings St, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Catfe is helping to support the Heart and Soul Dog and Cat Rescue Society with a festive photoshoot, and you can book your spot right now. You can either take pictures with your own cats or with some of the cats at the Catfe, too. This pawliday photoshoot helps directly support animals that were impacted by flooding in BC.

When: December 11 and December 12, 2021

Time: 1 pm to 4 pm

Where: Catfe – Unit 2035, Second Floor, International Village Mall, 88 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Book online, minimum $25 donation

What: Presented by the band Brass Camel, 10 musical acts are going to be hitting the stage in support of BC residents who have been hit hardest by extreme weather events in recent weeks. The full list of artists that will be playing at the show includes Crooked Rider, Wazonek, Spendo, Bad Magic, Raincity, Chase The Bear, Brass Camel, The History of Gunpowder, JP Maurice and Old Soul Rebel.

100% of the proceeds from Floodstock are going to the Canadian Red Cross British Columbia Floods & Extreme Weather Appeal. The show will be hosted by Larry Hennessey from 96.9 JackFM.

When: December 10, 2021

Time: 6:45 pm to 12:15 am

Where: Rickshaw Theatre – 254 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 plus fees, purchase online

What: Holidays on the Block features awesome food trucks, local vendors, live entertainment, and a pet-friendly photo opportunity with Santa Claus himself.

You and your loved ones can dine at your favourite local food truck, such as Shameless Buns, Cin City Donuts, Crack On, and Beavertails, while taking in the beautiful twinkling lights and festive vibes.

Then you can make your way around the market to check out some small businesses such as Our Little Soap, AMLiora Designs, and Home of West Candle Co., before heading towards the main stage for a dose of live entertainment.

When: December 9 to 12, 16 to 19, 21 to 24, 2021

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Thursday and Friday), 3 to 9 pm (Saturday and Sunday). 3 to 9 pm on December 21 to 23 and 3 to 7 pm on December 24

Where: 2150 Alpha Avenue, Brentwood, Burnaby

Tickets: $5; purchase online here

What: This festive holiday market is a free event all about art, beer, and food. It will feature local artists and crafters from the Northshore showcasing jewelry, textiles, woodworking, pottery, and gifts.

When: December 10 and 11, 2021

Time: 12 – 10 pm

Where: Wildeye Brewing, 1385 Main Street, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The third annual Fleurs de Villes Noël is happening in Vancouver from December 10 to 19. The stunning activation creates a “floral art trail” that decorates Vancouver’s downtown core with some of the city’s top florists and local businesses. In total, there will be 35 festive and floral art displays. The trail will be located on Robson and Alberni Streets. Visitors are welcome to safely walk through the trail while adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

When: December 10 to 19, 2021

Where: Robson and Alberni Streets, Downtown Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Runners will be Blitzen around Stanley Park in December for the return of the yearly Big Elf Run. The seventh annual fun run on Saturday, December 11, is also a fundraiser and toy drive for the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau. Participants are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy with them to the event.

When: December 11, 2021

Time: 11:30 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Lumberman’s Arch, Stanley Park — 3301 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Registration: Online

What: Lulu Island Winery’s indoor Christmas Market features over 50 local vendors, food trucks, and more. Enjoy a cup of mulled wine and enjoy this cozy market over two weekends in December.

When: December 11, 12, 18, and 19, 2021

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Lulu Island Winery – 16880 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Cost: Free