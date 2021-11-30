A pet-friendly holiday photo booth in Vancouver this December is purrrfect for getting Chrismsassy photos of your beloved animal companions.

Plus, it’s for a good cause, helping to support flood-stranded animals as they wait to find their fur-ever homes.

Catfe is helping to support the Heart and Soul Dog and Cat Rescue Society with a festive photoshoot and you can book your spot right now.

You can either take pictures with your own cats or with some of the cats at the Catfe, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catfe (@catfe_vancouver)

This “pawliday” photoshoot helps directly support animals that were impacted by flooding in BC.

When animals en route to a shelter got stranded in Princeton, the Heart and Soul Dog and Cat Rescue Society raced to get them back to safety.

Because highways were closed due to flooding and mudslides, they ended up chartering a plane to get them safely to the Lower Mainland.

The shelter calls them “The Princeton 76” and they are a lovable group of dogs, cats, kittens, and puppies who now need medical attention and loving homes. You can also watch the shelter’s video showing them arriving at long last.

Funds raised will help support the shelter help the animals get the care they need.

When: Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 12

Time: 1 pm to 4 pm

Where: Catfe – Unit 2035, Second Floor, International Village Mall, 88 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Book online, minimum $25 donation